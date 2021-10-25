CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A day away from the state employee vaccine deadline, thousands of Illinois workers remain unvaccinated or have not reported their status

By Dave McKinney
Chicago Public Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of his deadline, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration has reached an agreement on his COVID-19 vaccine mandate with the union that represents more than 7,000 Veterans Affairs and Human Services employees. Pritzker had given state employees who work in congregate settings such as nursing homes and...

Croc
6d ago

That thing don't prevent getting it or it don't prevent spreading it so what's the point it even says it on the bottle

Ktilla9
6d ago

instead of attempting to force people to do something they don't want to. why not find an acceptable means to protect one self. I'm not a good one for recommendations, I haven't taken the "jab'" most likely won't. I do what I believe is in my best interest, I half assed social distance and do wear a mask when I am in the presence of people I don't know.

