IMPERIAL COUNTY — The County of Imperial announced Supervisory Probation Officer Oswaldo Guerrero has been honored with the 2021 Chief Probation Officers of California (CPOC) Award of Excellence. CPOC sought out candidates nominated by their chief probation officer from across the 58 counties of California for those officers and staff who have made significant contributions to the field of probation, according to the release.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO