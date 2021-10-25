CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration Unveils Program To Help Move Afghan Refugees From US Military Bases Into Permanent Homes

By CBSMiami.com Team
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a new program to help move about 55,000 Afghan refugees from U.S. military bases into permanent homes.

The new effort called the Sponsor Circle Program aims to connect evacuees with individual Americans willing to help.

Volunteers have already signed up in which groups of at least five people form to provide assistance with housing, financial support, medical services, employment and other needs for at least 90 days.

“We just feel that it’s really is our obligation. Also, frankly, a privilege to be able to be in this position where we can just help others that need help,” said Sponsor Circle Program volunteer Uyen Nguyen.

This new program is modeled after a similar private refugee sponsor program that’s been in place in Canada for the past four decades.

Sponsor Circle Groups need to fundraise about $3,000 for each afghan they want to welcome to their community.

Comments / 63

Lizziee Sholars
5d ago

start helping AMERICA and AMERICANS, with housing, food and medical. I guess that's why the infrastructure bill you are asking for will be use to house illegals, to pay for all their needs.

Reply(3)
68
Gigi Godzilla
5d ago

what about helping Americans first? Taking care of US citizens first? let's throw them all in your backyard Joe see how you like that

Reply(1)
50
Cynthia Williams
4d ago

I'm a disabled veteran I make $1600.00 per month and from what I read earlier they are getting 2000.00$ per month and its just being given to them. I rent a room from my mother so I don't live on the street but so many of our veterans are what about hosing them?? This country could show more respect for their veterans we all signed a line that we would die for any and all of you. Im afraid after this we are going to see more terrorist attacks

Reply(1)
37
