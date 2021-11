MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Repair work was supposed to be underway Monday along portions of I-64 in the Milton area of Cabell County. However, that work has been pushed back. Originally, DOH officials told WSAZ the road would go to one lane at 6 a.m., but the cones didn’t start going up until just before 10 a.m.

