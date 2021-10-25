CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Deadly Knoxville Shooting

 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in Knoxville last year.

Twenty-two-year-old Daejon Brentley pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one firearms violation on Monday.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Brentley is accused in the death of Garrett King. King was shot on McKinley Street in May 2020 and died at the hospital.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video on a Port Authority bus.

Sentencing for Brentley is set for Ja. 19, 2022.

