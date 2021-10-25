CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The 13 Best Round Brushes For Salon-Worthy Blowouts

By Tatjana Freund
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I am proud of one of my skills, it's my ability to wield a round brush in one hand and a blowdryer in another and give myself a blow-out that could compare to any I've received at a salon. While time and practice certainly added to this ability, I am...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best hair brushes for for every length and style

When it comes to your hair, which type of brush you use plays an important role in how healthy it looks and feels. Whether you’re looking to detangle knots, smoothen frizz or create a voluminous boost with your hairdryer, there’s plenty of choice.Picking the most suitable one for you is completely personal, explains Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel.If you’re unsure where to start, Reed recommends speaking to your hairdresser and asking them which brush they use and why: “Some people love a nylon ceramic bristle because it gives you a nice grip and control, this could be...
HAIR CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Makeup Brushes in 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Using the right makeup brush is essential for flawless makeup application. We selected the best makeup brushes for applying eyeshadow, bronzer, and beyond to help your skin achieve that radiant glow. Makeup...
MAKEUP
Cosmopolitan

The 13 Best Types of Hair Rollers for a ’90s Bouncy Blowout

Not to be that person, but I was a hair roller stan before TikTokers decided to reintroduce them back into the beauty sphere as this year's unofficial cool trend. But! News! Flash! Hair rollers are not a trend—heck, they're a classic. But not classic like your grandma's tight pin curls and baby blue nightgown (though that can be done), classic like the big bouncy curls of the quintessential '90s It girls. And if you want that look, you're going to need one (or more!) of the 13 best hair rollers on the market.
HAIR CARE
KRON4

Best hot air brush

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Imagine how much time you would save in the morning if you could dry and style your hair at the same time. You don’t have to maneuver a separate blow-dryer and round brush to get it done, either. With a hot-air brush, you can go from wet locks to perfectly styled hair in a matter of minutes.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Wavy Hair
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Blow Dryer Brushes of 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Not too long ago, we took some time to review the Harry Josh Pro hair dryer — one of our top recommendations when it comes to reliable and efficient hair-drying tools. We love everything that has to do with getting rid of stubborn, frizzy hair and lifeless waves and want to welcome hair that is full of volume and shine. With this in mind, we’ve reviewed our top 15 recommendations when it comes to achieving a professional salon look, for half the time and half the money.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Stylists Say These Are the Best Brushes To Use if You Have Fine Hair

The best brushes for fine hair will add volume and make hair care a thousand times easier and more effective—you just have to know where to look to find one. If you’re in the fine hair family, you’re probably well aware of all the good and bad that comes along with having this hair type. It can require less maintenance compared to other hair types since you can have a wash-and-go approach to styling (yay!). On the other hand, you’re subject to greasy, limp roots and hair that’s too stubborn to hold a curl. (Boo!) The good news is, there are certain tools and products that can help you achieve the kind of hairstyle you want — you just have to know exactly what you’re dealing with.
HAIR CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Foundation Brushes You Can Buy in 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Wondering how celebrities, influencers, and even your co-workers or neighbors get that flawless, airbrushed skin look? They’re likely using a foundation brush to apply their makeup. Whether you’re using a liquid, powder,...
MAKEUP
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Hair Brushes Experts Love

Finding a hair brush that's ideal for your specific texture may seem easy, but with so many different options available for fine, thick, and coily hair, locking down a tried-and-true favorite can quickly turn into an unexpected beauty challenge. When it comes to looking for the right hair brush for your needs—whether that's to detangle knots or smooth through a sleek blowout—there are a number of factors to keep in mind. "A good quality hair brush can help you achieve the look you want or address a specific concern," Anna Kimble, director of events and education at Drybar tells BAZAAR. "To achieve a bouncy blowout, look for a round brush with a ceramic barrel, and for detangling, a brush with flexible, yet sturdy nylon bristles that can easily glide through hair is usually best."
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Nail Salon

596 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 643-0697, topnailsmonterey.com. Top Nails isn’t merely about getting your nails or waxing done, it’s about “an experience that will stimulate your senses,” according to its website. That must be one reason why Weekly readers love it so much – that and the variety of classic and new techniques that make sure every customer is happy with the results, whether it’s for solid colors or intricate designs or just getting those Covid-era cuticles into a condition that enables you to present yourself in public.
MONTEREY, CA
Cosmopolitan

9 Best Makeup Brush Cleaners You Need to Try ASAP

Pls allow me to share this fun albeit disgusting fact: As many as 90 percent of products in the average makeup bag are contaminated with bacteria like staph and E. coli. Sooo yeah. It’s time to start cleaning your makeup brushes and sponges more regularly. And listen, I get it, disinfecting your tools can be time-consuming and annoying, but it's truly so important. Using dirty brushes and sponges on your skin can lead to breakouts, clogged pores, irritation, and more seriously, infections like pink eye. Plus, when your tools are clean and free-from build-up, they apply makeup more smoothly and last longer too.
MAKEUP
Elle

The 14 Best Hair Removal Products For Baby Soft Skin

If you've made the personal choice to remove some or all of your body hair, the options are endless. You could be like me at age fourteen and buy a $4 hair removal cream at the drugstore that left unmentionable areas burning and not all that hairless, or you could do some research and find the best hair removal option for your goals, time, and pain tolerance.
HAIR CARE
Elle

11 Best Nail Drills to Help Bring Salon Results Home

From carving out time to pamper yourself to getting a glimpse of your decorated nails amid a bad day, there's no pick-me-up quite like the perfect mani, or pedi for that matter. For those looking to bring salon results to your home, incorporating nail drills, alternatively called electric nail files, into your manicure process can help you mimic the precision and detail at a salon. While nail drills are certainly not for novices and users should proceed with hefty doses of skill and caution, they're powerful enough to remove acrylics and gels, cut down on calluses, shape your nails, and trim your cuticles. Be sure to pair the drill with the correct drill tip and select the right speed setting.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 15 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes for Radiant Skin

Click here to read the full article. Whether you follow a minimal or maximal skincare routine, cleansing should be an essential component of your regimen. A gentle scrub with face wash or even soap and warm water will suffice, but your complexion is a reflection of the tools you use to take care of it. For those seeking a deeper cleanse, reaching for one of the best facial cleansing brushes will help you achieve a more effective exfoliation thanks to these devices’ innovative technologies. Boasting soft bristles and flexible, textured silicone touch points, these facial cleansing brushes penetrate deep into the...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Facial Cleansing Brushes Clear Away All the Gunk Stuck on Your Face

Using your hands to clean your face and body obviously gets the job done. But the best cleansing brushes for faces ensure you’re not just getting a job done, you’re getting a job well done. The best cleansing brushes for faces take a lot of the effort out of cleaning your face because, unlike your hands, they were actually designed for the job. While facial cleansing brushes have traditionally been marketed toward women, that doesn’t mean men can’t use them, too. You may not realize it, but face brushes come with a slew of benefits, including pore minimization, blackhead removal, intense exfoliation...
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Best Ways to Wear Curtain Bangs for a Round Face

In today’s grand scheme of things, getting textured bangs is a bandwagon most women would like to jump on. They’re in a constant dilemma on whether it would suit them or not, especially if they have a round face. Trendy curtain bangs for round face shapes include face-framing layers that elongate the face.
HAIR CARE
Elle

The 8 Biggest Accessory Trends To Try Out This Winter

Winter weather makes getting dressed hard. It becomes a mind game in balancing practicality with style, and at least for me, the former tends to win. But the easy loophole for looking on-trend and staying warm is updating your accessories. They instantly add to your look without sacrificing warmth or comfort, with the added bonus of being experimental. (During no other season is outrageous as acceptable as winter). So if you're ready to step beyond the comfort zone of gray scarves and black beanies, we found the biggest accessory trends of the season to try.
APPAREL
momjunction.com

11 Best Back Brushes For Showers In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Body care is essential to keep looking and feeling your best. While it is easy...
SKIN CARE
Elle

111Skin's Original Serum Is A Skin Time Machine

Call it laziness, or minimalism, or just general exhaustion, but as of late, I somehow found that I unintentionally reduced my skincare to the absolute bare minimum: A cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. This routine held up when I was sitting at home makeup-less 24/7, but as I slowly found my calendar booking up with trips and work events, something started going a little wonky with my skin.
SKIN CARE
Elle

The 20 Best Organic and Clean Shampoos for Any and All Hair Types

Crafting an organic shampoo isn't quite as easy as, say, growing an organic cherry—from a technological standpoint, not all ingredients essential to shampoo can be certified organic. Some brands have tracked down the elusive USDA organic certification, while others have done their very best, pairing a majority of organic additives with a few essential, natural, and safe extras.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy