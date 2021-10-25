The 13 Best Round Brushes For Salon-Worthy Blowouts

Finding a hair brush that's ideal for your specific texture may seem easy, but with so many different options available for fine, thick, and coily hair, locking down a tried-and-true favorite can quickly turn into an unexpected beauty challenge. When it comes to looking for the right hair brush for your needs—whether that's to detangle knots or smooth through a sleek blowout—there are a number of factors to keep in mind. "A good quality hair brush can help you achieve the look you want or address a specific concern," Anna Kimble, director of events and education at Drybar tells BAZAAR. "To achieve a bouncy blowout, look for a round brush with a ceramic barrel, and for detangling, a brush with flexible, yet sturdy nylon bristles that can easily glide through hair is usually best."
