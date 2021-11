BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department is planning to build a new fire station in northwest Boise, according to the fire chief. It is slated for an empty plot of land on Bogart Lane and State Street. The fire station would cover homes and land north of the river in the city of Boise, between Glenwood Street to the east and the Eagle-Boise city line to the west.

BOISE, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO