CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother sentenced for harboring son after fatal shooting on Fond du Lac Reservation

By Tom Olsen
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brevator Township woman was sentenced Monday for harboring her fugitive son after he allegedly shot and killed his friend on the Fond du Lac Reservation last winter. Little Fawn Fohrenkam, 39, received three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in August to a felony count of aiding an offender...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
shreveportmag.com

Man killed his 16-year-old girlfriend, her stepdad and her mother after girlfriend’s stepfather caught them in bed together; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wxxv25.com

Jackson County man who shot his wife in court today

Vinet Moore, the 41-year-old man who shot his estranged wife in September, made a second appearance in Jackson County Court today. Moore is charged with the attempted murder of his wife. According to police, Moore severely injured his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Coleman, after a domestic dispute which led to him...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WISH-TV

2 sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2019 fatal shooting, robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have each been sentenced to 55 years in prison for their roles in a fatal shooting of a man on the city’s east side in November 2019. Aaron Jones, 23, was found dead after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot about 3:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2019, in the 5200 block of East 20th Street. That’s residential area southeast of the intersection of East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Blade

Monroe man sentenced for wife's fatal shooting

MONROE — A Monroe man has been sentenced to up to 23½ years in prison for the accidental but fatal shooting of his wife in April. Kevin J. Hill II, 31, had pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to manslaughter in connection with the April 5 death of Katlynn Hill, 29, who was shot in the right side of her forehead when, investigators determined, Hill fired a semi-automatic handgun toward her while “messing with” the firearm inside their family’s apartment in the Charring Square complex.
MONROE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Fugitive#Little Fawn Fohrenkam
Click10.com

Son arrested in fatal shooting of mother in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Florida City, and relatives say that woman is his mother. Andrew Eloissaint was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. According to authorities, Florida City police officers responded to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KULR8

Woman sentenced after admitting to burning down a house on Crow Reservation

Vanessa Faith Prettyontop has been sentenced to prison after admitting to burning down a house on the Crow Indian Reservation in 2020. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Prettyontop was accused of starting a fire in a home by entering through an open back door and intentionally lighting a mattress on fire with a lighter.
HARDIN, MT
WBAY Green Bay

Person of interest in Fond du Lac homicide in custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have identified a person of interest in a homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say no arrests have been made, but their person of interest is in custody on outstanding warrants. The investigation continues. No names were released. On Oct. 17,...
FOND DU LAC, WI
US News and World Report

Mother Sentenced to Prison for Toddler Son's Exposure Death

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for the 2019 exposure death of her 21-month-old son, whom the mother left behind to get help after the family's vehicle got stuck in rural northwestern New Mexico. Tonya Dale Male was sentenced Monday in federal...
FARMINGTON, NM
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — A person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Friday evening in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a call of a gunshot victim in Luck, Wisconsin. At a home on the 600 block of Butternut Avenue, officers found a person’s body. Officers quickly identified a suspect and arrested them. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The name of the person killed has yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

Boyfriend Arrested In Southwest Philly Shooting That Hospitalized Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Southwest Philadelphia shooting that put a 33-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter in the hospital. Philadelphia police said Saturday Desmond Brunson was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, tampering reports and related charges. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at the victims’ home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street. Investigators say Brunson told responding officers he lived at the home with his girlfriend and left the residence for 10 minutes. He then told officers when he returned, he found his girlfriend unresponsive bleeding from the nose in the second-floor bedroom, according to police. The woman was rushed to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to her back and is in critical condition. The 1-year-old daughter also was shot, in the stomach, and was stabilized at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to police. Brunson was taken in for questioning and was arrested and charged on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy