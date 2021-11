What a rollercoaster of a decade it’s been for Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. The famous Los Angeles comfort food spot, known for its namesake fried chicken and waffles breakfast plate that is beloved by everyone from Joe Biden to Snoop Dogg, has trudged through a number of different issues over the years, but isn’t slowing down just yet. In fact, they’ve just opened up their new Mid-City flagship at the corner of La Brea and Washington, some four years after first announcing the project.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO