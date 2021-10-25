The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is one of the most incredible hidden gems of Louisiana. Built in 1913, it served as the home of Joseph A. Biedenharn, who is credited with being the first person to bottle Coca-Cola. While he did not bottle it there (he bottled it in 1894 in his hometown of Vicksburg), he did make quite the name for himself during his lifetime, along with his daughter Emma Louise.

Today, the home has been turned into a museum (well, a few museums actually) and the entire spot is surrounded by some of the most incredible English gardens in Louisiana.

You'll find the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe, Louisiana.

The gardens are the work of Joseph’s daughter, Emma Louise.

Named ElSong gardens, Emma developed the gardens after a successful opera career in Europe prior to World War II.

The gardens are filled with countless flowers to brighten your day.

Depending on the time of year you visit, you could be staring at hydrangeas, Japanese magnolia, sweet olive, tulips, honeysuckle, and more.

The crown jewel of the garden is the beautiful water fountain.

It's the perfect spot to sit for a spell and take in your surroundings.

After you've strolled the gardens, wander through the museum.

And get yourself a Coca Cola, of course.

There's even an original 5-cent soda machine!

At those prices, you can't afford not to. And what better way to end your garden walk than with a nice refreshing Coke?

The Biedenharn is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday – Saturday, and admission for both the garden and the museum is $7. If you just would prefer to do one or the other, then it’s only $4. For more information, visit its website .

Have you ever visited the Biedenharn? Share your experience with us in the comments below!

The post Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State .