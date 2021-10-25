CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana

By Jackie Ann
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 6 days ago

The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is one of the most incredible hidden gems of Louisiana. Built in 1913, it served as the home of Joseph A. Biedenharn, who is credited with being the first person to bottle Coca-Cola. While he did not bottle it there (he bottled it in 1894 in his hometown of Vicksburg), he did make quite the name for himself during his lifetime, along with his daughter Emma Louise.

Today, the home has been turned into a museum (well, a few museums actually) and the entire spot is surrounded by some of the most incredible English gardens in Louisiana.

You'll find the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4x4S_0ccFpXU400
Biedenharn Museum & Garden/Google

The gardens are the work of Joseph’s daughter, Emma Louise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BPbX_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

Named ElSong gardens, Emma developed the gardens after a successful opera career in Europe prior to World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CluGY_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

The gardens are filled with countless flowers to brighten your day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGobr_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

Depending on the time of year you visit, you could be staring at hydrangeas, Japanese magnolia, sweet olive, tulips, honeysuckle, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mck1n_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

The crown jewel of the garden is the beautiful water fountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMgnl_0ccFpXU400
Biedenharn Museum & Garden/Google

It's the perfect spot to sit for a spell and take in your surroundings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnpp9_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

After you've strolled the gardens, wander through the museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDZ0D_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

And get yourself a Coca Cola, of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3F1V_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook

There's even an original 5-cent soda machine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOCG6_0ccFpXU400
The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe/Facebook
At those prices, you can't afford not to. And what better way to end your garden walk than with a nice refreshing Coke?

The Biedenharn is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesday – Saturday, and admission for both the garden and the museum is $7. If you just would prefer to do one or the other, then it’s only $4. For more information, visit its website .

Have you ever visited the Biedenharn? Share your experience with us in the comments below!

The post Get Lost In The Enchanting Biedenharn Museum & Gardens In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Related
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Monroe, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
Monroe, LA
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Monroe, LA
Government
City
Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Only In Louisiana

Feast On The Most Creative Pizzas In Louisiana At Dean-O’s Pizzeria

Are you ready to have your taste buds blown away? Sure, pizza is always a great idea and you can never go wrong with snagging a slice, but there’s one little pizzeria that’s serving up some of the most unique pizzas in Louisiana, and you’ve got to check them out. One bite and you’ll be […] The post Feast On The Most Creative Pizzas In Louisiana At Dean-O’s Pizzeria appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Panoramic Treetop Views You’ll Find At The Longleaf Vista Recreational In Louisiana

The Kisatchie National Forest features over 600,000 acres of rugged natural landscape just waiting for you to explore. Louisiana’s only national forest is located across seven parishes in central and northern Louisiana, and home to countless trails and campsites that would make for an epic weekend for the outdoor explorer. There’s one little spot in […] The post There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Panoramic Treetop Views You’ll Find At The Longleaf Vista Recreational In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

This Secluded Trail In Louisiana Leads To A Hidden Waterfall

That’s right, there is indeed a waterfall hike in Louisiana, and it’s one that should go on everyone’s bucket list. Formally known as the Sicily Island Hills Wildlife Management Area, the J.C. “Sonny” Gilbert Wildlife Management Area is a 7,524-acre natural oasis that’s ideal for the nature lover in search of some solitude and scenery. The area contains not one but two waterfalls, and this hike will lead you straight to St. Mary’s Falls, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Louisiana. Lace up those hiking boots and let’s check it out.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Louise
Only In Louisiana

Over 12 Different Hot Dogs Await You At Botsky’s In Louisiana

Hot dogs have been sold in the United States as far back as 1860, become a staple for countless backyard cookouts and baseball games for many generations. If you’ve got a craving for a nice, juicy hot dog with all your favorite toppings, then you need to make your way over to Botsky’s where you’ll […] The post Over 12 Different Hot Dogs Await You At Botsky’s In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

With Over 150 Acres To Explore, Kiroli Park In Louisiana Just Gets Better And Better Every Year

There are public parks, and then there is Kiroli Park. This outdoor oasis features more than 150 acres of space to enjoy and plenty of amenities. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to sit with your thoughts or you have the entire family in tow, Kiroli Park offers a little bit of everything. One […] The post With Over 150 Acres To Explore, Kiroli Park In Louisiana Just Gets Better And Better Every Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Roll Up Your Sleeves And Feast On Delicious BBQ At 2 Dudes Brew And Que In Louisiana

BBQ is known for being a summertime treat, but honestly, good BBQ can be eaten year-round, even if the temperature drops. When the craving for delicious BBQ strikes, there’s one little eatery that’s serving up some of the best BBQ in Louisiana, and you’re going to love it. Let’s take a closer look. Be sure […] The post Roll Up Your Sleeves And Feast On Delicious BBQ At 2 Dudes Brew And Que In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera#Flowers#The Biedenharn Museum#Coca Cola#Japanese#Monroe Facebook There#Coke
Only In Louisiana

Rise And Shine With A One In A Million Breakfast From Elizabeth’s In New Orleans

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we often skip it in favor of an extra few minutes in bed, but why? Breakfast is delicious! There’s one lovely eatery that’s worth waking up early for, so rise and shine with a one-in-a-million breakfast from Elizabeth’s in New Orleans. Visit […] The post Rise And Shine With A One In A Million Breakfast From Elizabeth’s In New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

The Best Roast Beef Po’Boy In The State Is Found At Bear’s, An Unassuming Little Eatery In Louisiana

If you ask 20 different Louisianians where to get the best roast beef po’boy in Louisiana, you’ll get 20 different answers. Sure, there are the iconic po’boy restaurants in New Orleans like Parkway Tavern, Crabby Jack’s, and Domilise’s, but there are also some delicious po’boys outside of the Crescent City, like Darrell’s in Lake Charles […] The post The Best Roast Beef Po’Boy In The State Is Found At Bear’s, An Unassuming Little Eatery In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Only In Louisiana

The Haunted Road Trip That Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Louisiana

Louisiana is no stranger to the paranormal. There are dozens of hotels, houses, bars, and even swamps that are filled with spooky ghost stories. If you’re drawn to the weird, wild and wonderful, then you need to take this road trip that will take you to some of the most haunted places in Louisiana. If […] The post The Haunted Road Trip That Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

The Mortuary Is Easily The Most Haunted House In New Orleans

At the end of Canal Street sits one of the most haunted houses in New Orleans, and it just so happens to be one of the most popular thrill-seeking attractions in the city. Since opening in 2007, The Mortuary has been ranked as one of the best haunted houses, scaring hundreds of brave souls every fall. While it’s certainly an adrenaline-inducing experience, you may be surprised to learn that this haunted house is actually a haunted house. It’s been featured on several ghost hunting shows including the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, and it’s quite possible you may just have a paranormal experience as you make your way through the Hollywood-level theatrics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Only In Louisiana

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Freezing Cold Temperatures This Winter In Louisiana

We all know that Louisiana doesn’t see the harsh winters that our northern friends do, but even without the threat of snowy nor’easters, we still like to know what we’re in for. This year, it looks like we’re in for a chilly winter, and maybe a few areas of Louisiana will wake up to a light dusting if the conditions are right. The Farmers’ Almanac is calling the winter of 2021-2022 “frosty flip-flop weather,” and that’s the perfect description of winter in the Pelican State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Louisiana

Only In Louisiana

6K+
Followers
629
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Louisiana is for people who LOVE the Pelican State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy