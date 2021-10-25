CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados elects its 1st president in a step towards shedding its colonial past

By Audie Cornish
NPR
 6 days ago

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Mackie Holder, consulate general of Barbados in New York, about Barbados transitioning to a republic. In a little over a month, the country of Barbados is set to become a republic some 55 years after it gained independence from the United Kingdom. For the last few...

atlanticcitynews.net

Barbados elects Dame Sandra Mason as first president

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados: Prior to becoming a republic and removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, Barbados has elected Dame Sandra Mason as its first president. Mason, 72, who was the first woman to serve on the Barbados Court of Appeals and has been governor-general since 2018, will be sworn in on 30th November, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of the country's independence from the UK.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Barbados Elects Its First President To Replace Britain’s Queen Elizabeth As Head of State

History has been made on the Caribbean island of Barbados, where a two-thirds vote elected the country’s first president. With this history-making vote, come Nov. 30, which happens to be the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, Mason will be sworn in as the president. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley described the election of a president as “a seminal moment” in the country’s journey.
POLITICS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
realcleardefense.com

Could the U.S. Lose a War With China Over Taiwan?

The era of U.S. military primacy is over. During a town hall last week, when asked whether America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese assault, President Joe Biden answered: “yes.” In response, China’s foreign ministry stated unambiguously that, to prevent the loss of Taiwan, Beijing is prepared to go to war. If China were to attack Taiwan, and the United States sent military forces to Taiwan’s defense, could the United States lose a war with China?
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
buckinghamshirelive.com

Why are church bells ringing today at 6pm across the country?

People may able to hear their local church bells chiming tonight for 30 minutes across the county. They will be part of hundreds of church bells across the UK ringing out for call for action on climate change on the Eve of COP26. St Mary's Church in Marsh Gibbon, Buckinghamshire,...
WORLD
NPR

Under new ownership, 'Ebony' magazine bets on boosting Black business

Ebony magazine turns 76 tomorrow, an anniversary it nearly wasn't able to reach. As NPR's Andrew Craig reports, the mainstay of Black American culture is attempting a revival and reaching back into Black history to do it. ANDREW CRAIG, BYLINE: "I am America. I am the part you won't recognize,...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Tunisian president appoints first female prime minster

NAJLA BOUDEN: (Non-English language spoken). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Sixty-three-year-old Najla Bouden, speaking here at the presidential palace in Carthage, is an engineer and geology professor, and this is her first foray into politics. She's described as hardworking, rigorous, competent and humble. Outside the prime minister's residence in Tunis, 59-year-old housewife Sabeh Shelbi echoes the feelings of many Tunisians.
WORLD
NPR

Tariffs, taxes and nuclear weapons are big topics at the G-20 summit

At his first in-person G-20 summit, President Biden is discussing tariffs, taxes and nuclear weapons with leaders of the world's biggest economies. In early 2020, Italy's empty streets and overwhelmed hospitals showed the world just how devastating COVID-19 was going to be. Now, this weekend, Italy is hosting the first in-person G-20 summit since the pandemic began, and the pandemic was certainly a main focus at the gathering of the world's biggest economies with discussions about supply chains and vaccine distribution. Also on President Biden's agenda was this issue of easing a tariff war with Europe and restarting a nuclear deal with Iran. My fellow White House correspondent Scott Detrow has been traveling with President Biden, and joins us now from Rome. Good morning, Scott.
POTUS
The Independent

Cop26: Prince Charles says ‘war-like footing’ needed to tackle climate crisis

Prince Charles is to call for world powers to engage in a “war-like footing” to tackle the climate crisis, with a “military-style campaign” to cajole the private sector into making the changes needed to address urgent environmental issues.The Prince of Wales will open the Cop26 summit in Glasgow on Monday with a speech welcoming world leaders, just as he did in Paris in 2015 at Cop21.The 72-year-old royal, who will be accompanied by his wife Camilla, has spent decades campaigning for better protections for the planet.He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying:...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Visa delays are contributing to the U.S. labor shortage

Asma Khalid speaks to software professional Reetu Sharma and to the Cato Institute's David Bier about how visa delays impact the current labor shortage. The U.S. labor market is dealing with an unprecedented demand for workers. Some economists have suggested that federal pandemic aid and the lack of childcare have kept people out of the workforce or changed what they're looking for in a job. But analysts have discovered another factor that could be contributing, immigrants - or rather the lack of them. We'll talk with one of those experts in just a moment, but first, let's hear from one woman who wants to get back to work but is not yet authorized to. Reetu Sharma is a software professional in Northern California with specialized skills that she says makes her highly attractive to U.S. employers.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

A lot is riding on the COP26 global climate summit, but broken promises stall change

A look ahead to what COP26 might mean for the fight against global warming as the world's highest profile climate summit kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland. As the G-20 wraps up today, another global summit has just begun. World leaders are gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, for the high-profile meetings about climate change known as COP26. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom has raised hopes that it could be a turning point in the struggle to slow global warming. NPR's Dan Charles is there and joins us now. Thanks for being with us, Dan.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Does your neighborhood have good urban design? Employ the 'trick-or-treat test'

Asma Khalid speaks with Brent Toderian, former chief planner for Vancouver, Canada, about the "trick-or-treat test," which encourages residents to think about good neighborhood design on Halloween. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Halloween may be your kids' favorite holiday. They get to dress up as anything they want or anybody they want...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Australians reunite as border reopens after 20-month ban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long. “Just being...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Japan ruling coalition holds power as PM Kishida touts 'trust'

Japan's ruling coalition celebrated holding on to a strong majority in weekend elections, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailing the results as a "big deal" for trust while saying he wants to focus on boosting the world's third-biggest economy. Investors in Tokyo cheered news that Kishida's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito had won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament's lower house. The benchmark Nikkei stock index rose more than two percent after Japanese media reported the result, which enables the ruling bloc to enact bills on issues from pandemic stimulus to defence spending on its own. But even though the coalition lost fewer seats than feared, newspaper editorials urged Kishida, who took office a month ago, to act decisively to shore up public support ahead of a key upper house vote next summer.
POLITICS

