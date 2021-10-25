Revolution Forward Adam Buksa Voted MLS Player Of The Week

FOXBORO (CBS) — After leading the Revolution to a thrilling come-from-behind draw on Sunday, New England forward Adam Buksa has been voted the MLS Player of the Week for Week 32.

Buksa scored two goals in New England’s 2-2 draw at Orlando City SC, netting a brace in just 45 minutes of playing time. The forward took the pitch for Bruce Arena after halftime, and scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the match to help the Supporters’ Shield winners reach the 70-point threshold.

Buksa cut New England’s deficit in half with a left-footed finish on Gustavo Bou’s assist in the 81st minute, and then delivered the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time with a powerful header on a nice feed by DeJuan Jones. He had three shots on Sunday night, raising his Revolution-record total to 105 shots on the season. Buksa’s 105 attempts and 42 shots on target are both second most in MLS this season.

Buksa has been hot lately, scoring eight goals and booting two assists in his last nine MLS appearances. He is up to 16 goals on the season after his brace on Sunday, tied for second-most in the race for the MLS Golden Boot. Buksa trails Ola Kamara (17) for the league lead in goals, while he is one tally ahead of Bou for the New England team lead.

Buksa and Bou together are the 11th pair of MLS teammates with 15 goals in the same season — a first for the Revolution.

Over his MLS career, Buksa now owns 22 goals and five assists over 53 regular season appearances. His 19 goals and assists this season are tied for ninth-best in the league.