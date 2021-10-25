State reports 76 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 1,112,490 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21,918 have died from the virus — an additional 7,856 cases and 56 deaths since Friday.

The new numbers combine Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of 2,618 new confirmed cases per day. DHHS publishes COVID-19 data three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The deaths announced include 29 deaths identified during a vital records review. DHHS conducts this review process two times per week.

DHHS also reports that an additional 143,105 Michiganders have been identified as “probable” cases for COVID-19, as well as 1,448 probable deaths. The department began tracking probable cases on April 5, 2020.

Combining the state’s confirmed positive cases with probable cases brings the total up to 1,255,595 statewide cases and 23,366 deaths.

As all Michigan schools have begun 2021-22 classes, the state is reporting school- and sports-related COVID-19 outbreaks on a weekly basis. As of Monday, 488 pre-kindergarten-12 schools and nine universities — Alma College, Grand Valley State University, Saginaw Valley State University, University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, Northwood University, Lawrence Technological University, Northern Michigan University and Concordia University — are reporting new or ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of those, 76 are new outbreaks reported Monday.

There are 144 pre-kindergarten-12 schools with outbreaks of 10 cases or more, including Cedar Springs High School (66 cases), Eisenhower High School (62 cases), St. Johns Middle School (56 cases), Meridian Early College High School (56 cases), Western High School (55 cases), Handy Middle School (54 cases), Adlai E. Stevenson High School (54 cases) and Pennfield High School (52 cases).

Six of the colleges and universities have outbreaks of 10 cases or more, including Northwood University in Midland (49 cases), Lawrence Technological University in Southfield (12 cases), Alma College (43 cases), University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (236 cases), Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti (17 cases) and Grand Valley State University in Allendale (37 cases).

Michigan State University was not included in the DHHS list, but the school reported that as of Monday, it is aware of 649 cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since the week of Aug. 2.

There are some holes in the state’s reporting of school-related outbreaks, as DHHS doesn’t track individual COVID-19 cases in schools and relies on local health departments to track and report.

To be considered an outbreak, the local health department must have found three or more COVID-19 cases that may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households. Previously, the state considered an outbreak to be two or more COVID-19 cases.

Case counts for school-related outbreaks include those associated with before and after school programs and cases originating from on-campus and off-campus student housing.

According to DHHS spokesperson Lynn Sutfin, students or staff who were exposed to COVID-19 outside of school grounds and are not thought to have spread the disease on the school grounds are not included in the report.

The virus has been detected in all of Michigan’s 83 counties. The state’s COVID-19 fatality rate is currently at 2%.

As of Friday, the state reports that 982,288 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The first two cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on March 10, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency that day.

Johns Hopkins University reports that there are about 244 million confirmed cases worldwide and 5 million deaths. The United States makes up a significant portion of those, as 45 million confirmed cases and 736,572 deaths have been recorded nationally.

