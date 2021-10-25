CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosting boosters: Hochul, de Blasio get extra jabs

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio separately received COVID-19 booster shots Monday as part of their efforts to promote widespread vaccinations. The two Democrats, who received their shots at different events, were eligible because they had each received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year.

De Blasio, 60, got a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine from city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi during the mayor’s regular online news briefing. “Give me a boost, Dave,” de Blasio said.

Hochul, 63, got a Moderna booster at a public ribbon cutting at the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Johnson City, near Binghamton. “Didn’t even feel a thing,” she said to applause.

