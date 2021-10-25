CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Check It Out: Dear Emmie Blue by Lia Louis

kwit.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Billie Voss with the Sioux City Public Library, and you’re listening to Check It Out. Today, I am recommending Dear Emmie Blue, a novel by Lia Louis. The story begins with a 16-year-old girl named Emmie Blue, who releases a balloon with her email address and a...

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Kent, IA
Sioux City, IA
Entertainment
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Siouxland Public Media#Avery Brothers
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmleader.com

A reporter says Bruce Willis once made her wait 9 days for a ‘nightmare’ interview and then didn’t tip the waiter at the restaurant he forced shut

In a new podcast, a journalist says Bruce Willis once made her wait nine days for an interview. Martha Frankel said on “Haileywood” that the actor made a restaurant shut down and then didn’t tip. She also called the overall experience of speaking to him “a nightmare.”. A journalist reflected...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Footwear News

Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes. During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels. As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear. Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
buckinghamshirelive.com

Why are church bells ringing today at 6pm across the country?

People may able to hear their local church bells chiming tonight for 30 minutes across the county. They will be part of hundreds of church bells across the UK ringing out for call for action on climate change on the Eve of COP26. St Mary's Church in Marsh Gibbon, Buckinghamshire,...
WORLD
Bored Panda

50 Times Siblings Pulled Such Great Pranks, They Just Had To Share Them Online

The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Tess Daly stuns in figure-hugging jumpsuit in behind-the-scenes Strictly photo

Tess Daly gave fans a sneak peek at Strictly's spooky Halloween special on Friday – but there was nothing scary about her outfit. The Strictly Come Dancing host looked gorgeous in a behind-the-scenes snap, which saw her posing by the side of the stage in a black, sleeveless, waist-cinching jumpsuit. Her outfit screamed casual-chic thanks to its pretty netted detailing across the chest, wide belt, and slightly relaxed leg.
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Story of 'Battle of St. Louis' wins local Emmy

"House of Thunder" — which tells of the obscure but crucial Revolutionary War battle waged in our fighting burg — picked up the Mid-America Emmy for best historical documentary. The 60-minute film was written, directed and edited by Paul Schankman. The awards were given out Saturday in an online event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Evening Star

Blues legend Joe Louis Walker to perform at Franke Center

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center for the Arts is excited to present Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner, live in concert on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $30 in advance and $32 at the...
MARSHALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy