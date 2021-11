Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting police officers from around the country who may not be happy with immunization mandates in their respective cities. DeSantis announced that he plans to offer $5,000 bonuses to unvaccinated law enforcement personnel who relocate to Florida and join its police force. He urged officers from New York and Seattle to move to Florida if their state did not offer exemptions for those who did not want to take the vaccine.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO