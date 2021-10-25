Hasbro PulseCon 2021: All the Star Wars releases you might have missed

One of the most memorable locations in The Mandalorian is coming to our galaxy. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina, a playset inspired by the key Mandalorian Season 1 watering hole, was officially revealed today at Hasbro PulseCon 2021. Throughout Season 1, the cantina served as a meeting place for bounty hunters, including the Mandalorian and Greef Karga, before ultimately becoming the site of Mando and crew’s last stand against Moff Gideon. (It would go on to be rebuilt and repurposed in a clever way in Season 2.) Recreated in 3.75-inch scale, the set incorporates screen-accurate details, including destroyed windows, bar stools, and spotchka drinks, and comes packed with a Death Trooper figure on a Mandalorian-themed cardback. For action-figure photography, diorama building, or just play, the Nevarro Cantina looks to be a bounty worth adding to your collection. StarWars.com caught up with Emily Cantelupe, senior product designer at Hasbro, to discuss bringing the cantina from the small screen on Disney+ to our toy shelves.

