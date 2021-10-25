CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro PulseCon 2021: All the Star Wars releases you might have missed

By Editorial
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us never outgrow our love of toys — which is why Hasbro and other companies keep making them. When it comes to Star Wars, everything from the films to the merchandise is technically kid-friendly. But everyone knows the grown-ups are the ones spending their hard-earned cash on the latest...

dorksideoftheforce.com

Related
GeekTyrant

Hasbro's New STAR WARS Black Series HasLab Project is a Rancor!

Hasbro has announced its next big Star Wars Black Series HasLab project and there’s no doubt fans are going to be excited about it! This is a Rancor action figure and it will be the largest Black Series figure to date standing at 17.5 inches tall, 42 inch armspan, 45+ points of articulation, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasbro#Toys#Migs#Galaxy#The Leia Organa Force Fx#Vintage Collection#Nevarro Cantina#Rebel Fleet Trooper
StarWars.com

Hasbro PulseCon 2021: HasLab Rancor, New Mando Figures, and More Revealed

This will be a Hasbro PulseCon long remembered. Today at Hasbro PulseCon 2021, fans received their first look at tons of upcoming releases — for both the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series and 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection — inspired by The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, and beyond. Among the highlights: Many major characters from The Mandalaorian Season 2 will make their action-figure debut, a Nevarro Cantina playset is on the way, Leia’s lightsaber comes to life, and much more. Plus, we got a peek behind the scenes of the HasLab Rancor with a glimpse at the sculpted prototype. Set your visual scanning and check out all the big reveals below!
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Star Wars: Hasbro Reveals Princess Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Among the many revelations in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we learned Princess Leia briefly wielded a blue lightsaber before she cut short a promising Jedi career. And thanks to Hasbro, you'll soon be able to add a life-size replica of Leia's saber to your personal collection. IGN can...
MOVIES
StarWars.com

Hasbro PulseCon 2021: Inside the Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina Playset

One of the most memorable locations in The Mandalorian is coming to our galaxy. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina, a playset inspired by the key Mandalorian Season 1 watering hole, was officially revealed today at Hasbro PulseCon 2021. Throughout Season 1, the cantina served as a meeting place for bounty hunters, including the Mandalorian and Greef Karga, before ultimately becoming the site of Mando and crew’s last stand against Moff Gideon. (It would go on to be rebuilt and repurposed in a clever way in Season 2.) Recreated in 3.75-inch scale, the set incorporates screen-accurate details, including destroyed windows, bar stools, and spotchka drinks, and comes packed with a Death Trooper figure on a Mandalorian-themed cardback. For action-figure photography, diorama building, or just play, the Nevarro Cantina looks to be a bounty worth adding to your collection. StarWars.com caught up with Emily Cantelupe, senior product designer at Hasbro, to discuss bringing the cantina from the small screen on Disney+ to our toy shelves.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL of the Dates That Have Already SOLD OUT for the Star Wars Hotel in Disney World

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (A.K.A. the Star Wars hotel) will open on March 1st, 2022, and there is so much to look forward to!. There will be lightsaber training, unique food offerings (looking at you, blue shrimp), an immersive storyline, a trip to Galaxy’s Edge, and more. Booking windows have already been opened for select guests, like Annual Passholders, and general booking opened on October 28th. But, before you book, you should know that a lot of dates have already filled up!
LIFESTYLE
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in November 2021: All the new movies and shows

Netflix is bringing out the big guns this November. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds are all set to star in crime caper Red Notice as part of the streamer's continued push to dominate the A-list conversation. Tiger King is back, and there's even a trip back in time to the Old West as Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba aim to be quick on the draw in all-star western The Harder They Fall, also starring Regina King.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Leaked Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl skins are filled with cartoon throwbacks you might remember

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is getting a number of alternate skins calling back to classic cartoon episodes, according to a new leak. If you're a SpongeBob SquarePants fan, or even if you were an avid watcher 20 years ago and now only quote the odd one-liner with your buddies, you'll probably feel a flash of nostalgia watching this video from GhostsPumpkinSoup (via TheGamer). SpongeBob's priceless soda-drinking (turned bubble-blowing) hat, Patrick's cowboy hat, and Sandy's basketball outfit are all arriving in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl sometime in the future if this leak is authentic.
COMICS
southernillinoisnow.com

“When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all” – Netflix releases trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’

Netflix has released the preview to its pandemic smash, Tiger King, and in the new trailer, they promise they’ve “only scratched the surface.”. The follow-up will continue the story surrounding all of its main characters, including, obviously, the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. In the clip, he calls collect from behind bars, noting “there’s an innocent man in prison.”
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Danny DeVito Joins the Cast of Disney’s New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Danny DeVito has joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming “Haunted Mansion” movie. DeVito joins Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and LaKeith Stanfield. DeVito previously appeared in Disney’s live-action “Dumbo.” He also voiced Phil in Disney’s “Hercules.”. DeVito is perhaps best known for his roles...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Venom 2’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Help Make October the Biggest Box Office Month of the Year

For the first time in modern history, October is the highest-grossing month of the year at the domestic box office. Thanks to Sony’s comic book adventure “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” Universal’s “Halloween Kills” and the Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole “Dune,” the season that celebrates all things spooky and pumpkin spice has been livelier than most at local multiplexes. Through the 31st, October has generated $637 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to Comscore. Those ticket sales were enough to surpass July and its $583 million haul to become the biggest...
MOVIES
FanSided

FanSided

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

