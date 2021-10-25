CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Osky girls swimming race in conference meets

By COLIN PETERS Herald sports writer
Oskaloosa Herald
Oskaloosa Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Plzza_0ccFnoKH00
Oskaloosa's Shannon Linder earned academic all-conference for the Indians Submitted photo

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa girls swimming team was in action a pair of times last week as they competed in the Little Hawkeye Conference Meet and the North Central Swim Conference Meet. The Indians battled as they were limited in both competitions.

Senior Shannon Linder earned NCSC all-academic honors on Saturday as one of the highlights in a day of swimming against tough competition.

At the Little Hawkeye Conference Meet, the 400 free relay team of Callie Lindgren, Linder, Gwyneth Utterback and Grace Moore would finish sixth at 4:38.74 to earn their best finish of the night.

Lindgren also moved into the program top 10 with her 50 freestyle time of 29.32 which helped her to an eighth place finish.

Oskaloosa would then compete at the NCSC Meet which featured sometimes up to 10 heats on any given race and the Indians only had seven available swimmers for that day.

Moore was a part of both of Osky’s top finish of the day with her taking eighth in the 100 butterfly at 1:11.94 before joining Lindgren, Linder and Utterback in the 400 freestyle, which jumped many teams from where they were seeded and finished eighth at 4:30.02.

Lindgren, Emma Adams, Utterback and Moore would follow up with a huge swim in the 200 freestyle to take ninth place at 1:58.58, a time that was a season best and third best in program history.

Oskaloosa wraps up their regular season on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Fairfield.

Oskaloosa results

Little Hawkeye Conference Meet

6th Place:

A 400 Free Relay - Lindgren, Linder, Utterback, Moore, 4:38.74

7th Place:

A Medley Relay - Linder, Adams, Moore, Lindgren, 2:23.29 

200 Freestyle Relay - Engelhardt, Frost, Cheney, Moorman, 2:20.25

100 Backstoke - Grace Moore, 1:16.44

8th Place:

B Medley Relay - Spangenburg, Frost, Moorman, Engelhardt, 2:43.15

200 Freestyle - Gwyneth Utterback, 2:36.88 

50 Freestyle - Callie Lindgren, 29.32* TT

100 Butterfly -  Grace Moore, 1:11.54

B 400 Free Relay - Moorman, Cheney, Spangenburg, Adams, 4:54.18

9th Place:

50 Freestyle - Gwyneth Utterback, 31.92*

100 Freestyle - Callie Lindgren, 1:06.65*

500 Freestyle - Emma Adams, 7:01.84*

100 Backstroke - Shannon Linder, 1:18.55*

100 Breaststroke - Bre Engelhardt, 1:34.20*

10th Place:

200 Freestyle - Lily Spangenburg, 2:46.30

50 Freestyle - Shannon Linder, 31.92*

100 Butterfly - Maddy Moorman, 1:27.07

100 Freestyle - Gwyneth Utterback, 1:08.56*

100 Breaststroke - Rachel Frost, 1:35.71

11th Place:

200 Freestyle - Audrey Cheney, 2:46.83*

500 Freestyle - Lily Spangenburg, 7:32.51*

100 Backstroke - Emma Adams, 1:21.01

12th Place:

100 Freestyle - Audrey Cheney, 1:15.01*

*indicates season PR, italics* lifetime PR, *Top Ten performance indicated by TT

North Central Swim Conference Meet

8th Place:

Grace Moore, 100 Butterfly, 1:11.94

400 Freestyle Relay - Lindgren (1:06.65), Linder (1:12.31), Utterback (1:06.66), Moore (1:04.40), 4:30.02* season best + TT

9th Place:

200 Freestyle Relay - Lindgren (30.16), Adams (30.01)*, Utterback (29.97), Moore (28.44)*, 1:58.58* season best and 3rd on Program Top Ten

10th Place:

Grace Moore, 200 Freestyle, 2:21.82* TT (moved from 8th to 5th with this swim)

12th Place:

Callie Lindgren, 100 Freestyle, 1:07.18

