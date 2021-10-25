NWS conducting surveys of tornado damage across Missouri

The National Weather Service says survey crews have confirmed an EF-2 tornado struck parts of Livingston and Linn Counties in Missouri on Sunday .

The tornado packed winds up to 120 miles per hour and was more than a football-field wide at its peak.

Officials at the NWS office in Pleasant Hill say that the tornado formed around 4:30 p.m. Sunday just to the northeast of Chillicothe, Missouri.

From there, the storm traveled northeast for more than 31 miles, passing between Purdin and Linneus along Missouri Highway 5.

The storm dissipated after nearly 50 minutes near the town of Wingman.

No injuries or deaths were reported from the storm.

A second, much smaller EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Livingston County around 4:15 p.m. Survey crews estimate the tornado formed about six miles northwest of Chillicothe.

Earlier Monday, NWS survey crews confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes struck near Sedalia, Missouri. Survey crews were also working in St. Joseph, Missouri, Monday to review any storm reports.

