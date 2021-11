South Florida’s journey to become the “Wall Street of the South” is in full swing. The tri-county region has lured a slate of financial firms, particularly from the Northeast and California, over the past 18 months as Covid-19 turned the industry on its head. Tax-friendly policies, warm weather and a thriving business community have brought both relocations and local office expansions by leading companies in investment, private equity and finance.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO