‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is a better movie than the movies. But it could be a better game.

The original release of Saw was a cultural phenomenon that started the horror/torture craze back in the early 2000s. The iconic horror film stars Cary Elwes (Liar Liar, Twister), Danny Glover (Sorry To Bother You, Dreamgirls), and Tobin Bell (In the Line of Fire, The Firm), and it centers around a photographer and an oncologist who must find a way to escape from the chains that keep them in a filthy bathroom. While the film was far from a critical darling – it currently sports a 51% on rotten tomatoes – it managed to be a huge success, cashing in at $103.9 million worldwide based on a production budget of $1.2 million. The following year, Hostel, Eli Roth’s second feature, saw travelers Josh, Paxton, Oli stop in Amsterdam to fulfill their deepest desires; however, when the three men go to a Slovakian hostel populated by exotic women, they find themselves caught in a deadly game of life or death. Hostel was met with better critical reception – currently set at 61% on rotten tomatoes – and had decent success at the box office with its $82 million worldwide return. Both films started a new wave of horror that rocked the movie industry; however, which one is better? Let’s dig deeper into Hostel and Saw to find out.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO