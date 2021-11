Viggo Mortensen is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood and for great cause. He is extremely talented and possesses great talent. Portraying characters that have an internal struggle within them, Mortensen has provided us with many classics. His films have gone from being some of the best fantasy films ever to grace the screen to some intense dramas. Primarily known for his work on The Lord of the Rings, Mortensen through the years shaped his career by working on shorter budget films too. That just really makes his filmography so diverse and unique. Viggo Mortensen Nominated for Oscars 2019 Best Actor Category for Green Book: All about Viggo and His Chances of Winning at 91st Academy Awards.

