Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah shares the same level of professionalism as Cristiano Ronaldo and can emulate the Portuguese’s longevity – and will improve his chances of doing so if he signs a new contract at Anfield.Klopp this week hailed Salah as the best player in the world on current form as his side prepare to take on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.Salah will go head-to-head with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who is seven years his senior, and who, along with Lionel Messi, has dominated the debate about who is the world’s best...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO