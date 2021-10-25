CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosmo’s Magical Theater provides one-of-a-kind experiences in Colorado Springs

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cosmo Solano, of Cosmo’s Magical Theater in Colorado Springs, visited with ithe crew of FOX21 Morning News on Monday.

Cosmo’s provides a one-of-a-kind magical experience that will leave you astounded – whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart.

Solano has more than 20 years of magic show experience, performing in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

