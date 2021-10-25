McCutchen's welcome baby girl Ave' Maria

Former Pirates MVP Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria have welcomed their newest addition to the family, a baby girl.

McCutchen announced the news via social media on Monday saying that Ave’ Maria was born on October 12.

“She is named after our Blessed Mother, just like Maria was,” said McCutchen. “We are completely in love.

Ave’ Maria was born weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20.5 inches long.

The McCutchen’s also have two boys, Steel, born in November 2017 and Armani, born Christmas Eve 2019.

The 35-year-old McCutchen is currently an outfielder with the Philadelphia Phillies, entering the final year of his deal.