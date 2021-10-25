CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

McCutchen's welcome baby girl Ave' Maria

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOfjO_0ccFksQu00

Former Pirates MVP Andrew McCutchen and his wife Maria have welcomed their newest addition to the family, a baby girl.

McCutchen announced the news via social media on Monday saying that Ave’ Maria was born on October 12.

“She is named after our Blessed Mother, just like Maria was,” said McCutchen. “We are completely in love.

Ave’ Maria was born weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce and 20.5 inches long.

The McCutchen’s also have two boys, Steel, born in November 2017 and Armani, born Christmas Eve 2019.

The 35-year-old McCutchen is currently an outfielder with the Philadelphia Phillies, entering the final year of his deal.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis welcome baby girl

Jimmie Allen just gained a new family member. The country singer and his wife, Alexis Gale, welcomed their second child together – a baby girl named Zara James – in Nashville on Saturday, his rep confirmed to Page Six. Allen later confirmed the newborn’s arrival on his own via Twitter,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy