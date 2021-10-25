CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

McFarland Police arrest man on multiple drug, firearm charges

By Marisel Maldonado
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n95Js_0ccFkNVj00

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug and firearm charges in Bakersfield over the weekend.

Officers pulled over Gilbert Cantu on Oct. 22 for a traffic violation in McFarland and found narcotics and large amounts of money in his vehicle. McFarland Police then prepared and served a search warrant on Cantu’s residence in Bakersfield. They found large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.

Cantu was then arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Sheriff’s office investigating deadly McKee Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left person dead early Sunday morning on McKee Road in South Bakersfield. Deputies were called to the 300 block of McKee Road at around 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies and emergency responders found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating death of man found south of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found off a road Saturday afternoon south of McFarland. Officials said deputies were called to the area of South Garzoli Avenue and Whisler Road at around 1:45 p.m. for a report a body found just off the road. Deputies found a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcfarland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Mcfarland, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

‘Bakersfield 3’ witness pleads no contest to felony gun charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A witness in the “Bakersfield 3” murder case has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Caleb Seiler, who testified at length earlier this year during the preliminary hearing of accused killer Matthew Queen, pleaded no contest Thursday to possession of a firearm by a felon and faces 16 months […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in possible drive-by shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was wounded in a possible drive-by shooting Thursday night in Oildale, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were called to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound to the torso. The […]
OILDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Mcfarland Police
KGET

Shafter woman charged in newborn son’s 2015 death confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter woman who has been in custody since 2015 — held at times in state hospitals where she received psychiatric treatment — will go to trial next month in the killing of her newborn son. Attorneys confirmed Friday they’re ready for trial in the case of Elvira Farias, charged with […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man sentenced to life term for deadly shooting over eviction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evictions are never pleasant and often contentious, but usually proceed without an arrest. Or a homicide. Last year, however, two men forced to leave a house in northwest Bakersfield returned the following day and got into a heated confrontation with the homeowner. A shot was fired, striking 28-year-old Duran Kenneth Dunhill […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Close to 24 hours later, shattered glass, debris, and skid marks remain at the site where a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman. Friends and loved ones showed up throughout the day at a makeshift memorial for 26-year-old Natori ‘Tori’ Paula Arviso. The three-vehicle crash was reported on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person seriously injured in Hwy 178 crash at mouth of the canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon along Highway 178 near the mouth of the canyon. The collision was reported just after 2:15 p.m., just east of the mouth of the canyon on Highway 178. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a red truck went over the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘Ricky Bobby’ arrested after wild Oregon crime spree

Alexis Ibarra Gomez was arrested after numerous police agencies and the Clackamas County SWAT unit joined in following a crime spree that included a stolen truck, gunshots at and by a motorist, eluding police, crashing into a detached garage and a change of clothes.
PORTLAND, OR
KGET

Beloved Kern County teacher Maricela Cortez dies of cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and fellow educators are mourning the death of a beloved teacher in Kern County. Maricela Cortez died of ovarian cancer on Oct. 15, her family said. Funeral services were held Thursday in Shafter. The Kern County Superintendent of Schools said Cortez began her career in the county in 1997, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Is Bakersfield’s downtown Post Office haunted by the spirit of a bootlegger? Or perhaps a federal Prohibition agent? Consider this

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Juice, sauce, booze, liquid courage: Alcohol has had a lot of nicknames through the millennia, but the nickname that applies to this story is “spirits.” As in the spirits that have maintained residency for nearly 100 years in the Bakersfield office of the U.S. Bureau of Prohibition. “The what?” you ask. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

2K+
Followers
808
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy