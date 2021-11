Patterson ran nine times for 35 yards and caught all five of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Patterson and Mike Davis split touches during the Falcons' Week 8 loss, but the former once again was the more effective option. Davis outpaced Patterson on the ground with 44 yards, but Patterson's versatility in the passing game continues to garner him more looks. The 30-year-old running back capped off the Falcons' only touchdown drive with a 15-yard catch, and he now has seven scores on the season. Patterson will look to continue his strong play against a stout Saints defense during Week 9, which could be made easier if top wide receiver Calvin Ridley (personal) remains away from the team.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO