ST. CLOUD -- A man wanted for going through a red light and causing a crash at County Road 75 and 33rd Street South in St. Cloud this fall has been booked into jail. An arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Luke Graditi after court records show he went through the red light and struck two other vehicles on September 29th. Police say Graditi then fled the scene on foot.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO