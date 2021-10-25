CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

As Ladapo’s refusal sparks furor, expert says it’s good to mask up around those at high COVID risk

By Caroline Catherman, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RH7oC_0ccFk8M500
Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference with new State Surgeon General and Florida Department Of Helth Secretary Dr. Joe Ladapo, at the NeoCity Academy in Kissimmee, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo drew criticism over the last few days for refusing to wear a mask in the office of state Sen. Tina Polsky, who has breast cancer.

According to a report originally from Florida Politics , Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said catching COVID-19 would force her to delay radiation therapy treatment, so she told Ladapo she had a “serious medical condition” — but Ladapo, Florida’s top health official, still refused to don his mask.

Aside from the potential political fallout , the incident raises an important question: Is it unreasonable for certain people to ask others to wear masks?

Dr. Jarod Fox, an infectious disease physician with Orlando Health Medical Group, says it isn’t.

“If you know you’re going to be around someone that’s indoors, and you know that they have some sort of underlying medical condition, then it is reasonable to continue wearing a mask, even if you’re vaccinated,” Fox said.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reported in April 2020 that more than four in 10 adults in Florida were at risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19. This analysis did not include cancer patients.

People are generally at increased risk from COVID-19 if they have conditions that make them immunocompromised or conditions that make COVID-19 more likely to be severe.

Immunocompromised people have weak immune systems. They often don’t have the same response as healthy people to the vaccine and struggle to keep the infection from getting worse once they do get sick, Fox said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes people who are being actively treated for cancerous tumors in this category.

Many people whose immune systems work fine are at risk too, and likely benefit when those around them are vaccinated and wear masks, Fox said. People should keep taking special precautions if they have health conditions like severe lung disease that make COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses especially dangerous.

“Even before COVID, I would tell my immunocompromised patients to wear a mask in a crowd of people or in close proximity inside,” Fox said.

The CDC recommends unvaccinated people wear a mask indoors and recommends high-risk people and family members of high-risk people consider wearing a mask as well. When comparing the dangers of COVID-19 to the dangers of masks, it’s a no-brainer to help out friends, family and colleagues at risk by masking up, Fox said.

“Hospital employees have been wearing masks for years. Surgeons wear masks on a daily basis. If there was any sort of ill effect from wearing a mask we would have found it by now,” he said.

Ladapo has questioned whether masks and the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine work, despite broad consensus in the medical community that both are important tools to fight the virus.

After Polsky asked him to leave her office, he reportedly said, “Sometimes I try to reason with unreasonable people for fun,” according to Polsky’s account. Florida Department of Health spokesperson Weesam Khoury told Florida Politics that Ladapo did not make that comment.

Evidence suggests masks are effective, especially alongside other mitigation measures such as social distancing. Many scientists even recommend mask mandates to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

For those who are tired of wearing masks or keeping track of the evolving rules on when to wear them, Fox has a simple solution: get vaccinated, and tell your friends and family to get vaccinated, too.

“For the normal person, I think eventually it’ll go back to normal where we don’t need to wear masks on a regular basis,” he said. “It is dependent on people following what we’re telling them.”

ccatherman@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 20

Cindi Shurter Love
6d ago

I had cancer , chemo ,radiation. It's my job to take care of my health. I wore a mask in public but limited being in large public gatherings. It's not my job to tell everyone else what to do. Take care of yourself. I'm also fully vaxxed. and still got covid. I believe in the vaccine but not the mandates. Everyone has a different medical story and history.

Reply(7)
5
Pedro Baez
6d ago

which experts the governor expert I don't know where he's a doctor from but I know it ain't from disease and viruses they already checked his background I forgot what type of doctor he is and if he acted that way he has no consideration I don't know where the sand is found him he has to get out to

Reply
3
Rickey McClung
5d ago

he is nothing but a QUACK yes man for ronnie he's not here to help no one but ronnie's agenda and ronnie has PAID FOR IT BY GIVING HIM A 75000 A YEAR RAISE.

Reply
2
 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Latest: Freeman homer puts Braves back in front, 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):. Freddie Freeman hit the Braves’ second go-ahead homer of the game, restoring a 5-4 lead in the third inning after Atlanta manager Brian Snitker’s attempt to squeeze another inning out of rookie opener Tucker Davidson backfired big time.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Kissimmee, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Polsky
CBS News

Trump does controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans at Game 4 of World Series

Former President Trump took part in a controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Mr. Trump and wife Melania attended the game between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta. They were seen doing a chopping gesture – a Braves' gameday tradition considered offensive to many Native Americans.
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy