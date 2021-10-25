CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida seeks to salvage Gators’ lost season with upset of top-ranked archrival Georgia

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

Florida defensive end Zachary Carter returned to win championships and usher in the next wave of defensive talent.

Instead, the Gators’ SEC title hopes are history and the defense is in shambles after its Oct. 16 no-show at LSU.

“I feel like I kind of fell short as a leader,” Carter said Monday. “But I won’t put it all on me because it’s a team game.”

Hope still remains to salvage a lost season and put a positive spin on the future: Upset top-ranked archrival Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.

The odds are stacked against the Gators (4-3, 2-3), but ever since a 49-42 loss at struggling LSU Carter has been consumed with the idea of shocking Georgia.

“It would mean everything,” said Carter, a redshirt senior. “It’s just one of those games as a Gator you want to win every year. I just want to get that win real bad. I ain’t going to lie; I’ve been talking about this game for about two weeks now through the bye week.

“So I’m really pumped up for this game.”

Raw emotion and intensity fuel one of college football’s most heated rivalries and can lead to wild momentum swings and surprising outcomes. Yet Georgia arrives in steady pursuit of the Bulldogs’ first national title since 1980 while sweeping away everyone in their path.

Coach Kirby Smart’s squad boasts an average winning margin of 31.9 points and is a 14-point favorite.

“They’re not the No. 1 team in the country for no reason, so we’ve got to bring our A-game,” said Gators safety Trey Dean, a senior from the Atlanta area.

Whether the “A” stands for Anthony Richardson remains unclear.

The Gators’ big-play backup quarterback made a strong case for replacing Emory Jones as starter after coming off the bench to account for touchdowns on four consecutive possessions during the loss at LSU.

Mullen did not indicate a QB switch is planned.

“We’re going to keep playing them the same way,” he said. “We plan on playing both of the guys like we have.”

While the Gators coach was coy with his QB plan, he praised Richardson’s efforts off the bench in Baton Rouge. Florida trailed 28-13 when Richardson ignited a rally to tie the game at 42-all.

“It was great, especially being on the road in that environment to be able to get into it and be able to handle everything with the crowd noise, with the pressure, with all the things that came with it,” Mullen said. “He handled the situation pretty well.”

Richardson, a 6-foot-4, 236-pound redshirt freshman, showcased his playmaking skills earlier in the season while Jones struggled during his first season as Florida’s starter. But a hamstring injury sustained on an 80-yard touchdown run during a Week 2 win at USF sidelined Richardson for two games, slowed his progress and quelled calls for him to replace Jones.

Whoever handles the snap against Georgia will face his toughest challenge of the season.

The Bulldog have allowed just five touchdowns and an average of 6.6 points, numbers putting the defensive-minded Smart’s baby on track to become a generational group.

Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound nose tackle, returned with fellow seniors Devonte Wyatt, a tackle, and Adam Anderson, a linebacker, to form a front seven expected to produce several first-round draft picks.

“They have depth. They have talent. Guys that could have probably gone pretty high in the draft came back for another year,” Mullen said. “That’s a big advantage for them to have that experience. They put them in good positions to make plays, well coached, and they mix you up with a lot of different blitzes.”

A master game-planner and play-caller, Mullen faces one of his biggest challenges at Florida. But it has been that kind of season for the Gators, who hosted top-ranked Alabama Sept. 18 as a 14-point underdog.

“It’s the second time we’re going to play the No. 1 team in the same season — not many people usually get to do that,” Mullen said.

The Gators rose to the occasion against Alabama before falling 31-29 in the Swamp. Execution will be the key Saturday.

Jones and Richardson each threw two interceptions at LSU, giving Jones nine this season.

“When you’re playing against great defense, when you make little mistakes they turn into big mistakes, and mistakes are hard to recover from,” Mullen said. “You got to be efficient and execute at a high level every snap of the game.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

Comments / 0

Related
onlygators.com

Florida Football Friday Final: Gators under pressure in make-or-break rivalry game vs. No. 1 Georgia

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is of paramount importance for the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs no matter the season or situations of the respective teams entering the game. Whether it’s a top-10 matchup, No. 1 team on a national championship push seeking to advance past a rival or just a showdown between two of the winningest teams of the last few decades, the Florida-Georgia game always takes on additional meaning.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Why Florida Gators should shift focus to 2022 season, Anthony Richardson

After Florida dropped their game to LSU 49-42, the questions intensified about the future of the prgoram. Anthony Richardson subbed in at quarterback and nearly led the Gators to a comeback victory but it was not enough. Now at 4-3, the Gators approach a crossroad, according to the crew on the Cover 3 Podcast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Orlando Sentinel

Unranked Gators look to rally as preparations begin for Oct. 30 date with top-ranked Georgia

An unranked Florida team facing rival Georgia is nothing new, having occurred six of the past dozen years. The Gators (4-3, 2-3 SEC) have rallied and spiraled from this position, making the bye week pivotal for Dan Mullen’s program as it prepares for an Oct. 30 date with the Bulldogs. The Gators delivered a 38-20 win in 2014 for embattled coach Will Muschamp and capitulated during a 42-7 loss ...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Times-Union

How to watch Florida Gators football vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on TV, live stream

The annual Florida-Georgia game is back in full bloom this year. The Gators and Bulldogs played last season in Jacksonville in front of less than 20,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it won't be quite the same packed house as usual, but more than 76,000 are expected to attend the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
AllGators

Danny Wuerffel Talks Desire Cup, Florida-Georgia and the Gators QB Affair

Thursday marks the tee-off of the 11th annual Desire Cup, a two-day event in Sea Island (Ga.) hosted by Florida Gators great, former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, and Desire Street Ministries to benefit community leaders in under-resourced communities. Wuerffel and the Desire Street Ministries will hold a gala and...
FOOTBALL
onlygators.com

Florida vs. Georgia: QB Anthony Richardson makes first career start for Gators in rivalry game

After seven weeks of uneven play under center, the Florida Gators have made a change to the most important position on the field by elevating redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson into the starting role in Saturday’s rivalry showdown with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville, Florida. Richardson, who has has played in every game for which he was cleared medically this season, will make his first career start in the Gators’ biggest game of the year.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Salvage#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Tiaa Bank Field#Qb
Florida Times-Union

Final: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs punish Florida Gators

JACKSONVILLE — Georgia led just 3-0 late in the first half Saturday. All it took was three Florida turnovers the top-ranked Bulldogs converted into three touchdown in 2:16 for a commanding 24-0 lead at the break. Anthony Richardson, making his first start, fumbled the ball trying to make something out...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

After Gators get pummeled by Georgia, clock is ticking on Dan Mullen’s tenure | Commentary

A word of advice for Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen: Don’t let this happen again next year. Or it could very well be your last Florida-Georgia game. Georgia 34, Florida 7. So much for those of us who thought Mullen’s offensive imagination would come up with a game plan to at least keep the game close on Saturday against Georgia’s dominant, dynamic defense. Instead, Mullen’s Gators got a bad ...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned during Gators 34-7 beatdown by No. 1 Georgia

Florida’s 34-7 loss against No. 1 Georgia leaves coach Dan Mullen’s program at a crossroads. Three things learned during the Gators’ one-sided loss in Jacksonville: Gators still don’t have an elite QB ... yet Anthony Richardson’s future is seemingly bright despite a dark day during his first start. How the redshirt freshman responds will set the tone for the rest of the season and possibly ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy