Berkshire County, MA

CVS Pharmacies Now Offering Moderna Boosters To Those Eligible

By Eric Greene
 6 days ago
Good News! If you were vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine, then you may want to get the Moderna booster shot(although new CDC recommendations allow for mixing and matching). And now, CVS is offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot at select locations including several in Berkshire County!. According...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTAX

Walgreens, CVS start offering boosters

Walgreens and CVS began offering COVID vaccine booster shots to more eligible people across the country Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson/Johnson COVID vaccines the day before. Walgreens said both Moderna and Johnson/Johnson booster shots will be available in stores...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYC

CVS locations roll out Moderna COVID-19 booster shot nationwide

OHIO, USA — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previously published, related story. Beginning today, more than 9,000 CVS locations across the United States will now offer the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible recipients. This comes just after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Forks Herald

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses now available to eligible patients through Altru

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available at any Altru primary care clinic to anyone who meets CDC recommendations. A single booster dose of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines may be administered at least six months after receiving the first two doses to anyone 65 or older, anyone 18 or older at high risk of severe COVID-19, or anyone 18 or older with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the coronavirus.
INDUSTRY
wbaa.org

Eligible Hoosiers can now receive boosters of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday it will offer booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible Hoosiers. This follows Thursday’s federal authorization. Pfizer booster shots have been available since last month. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized booster shots for recipients...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Walgreens Now Offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Nationwide

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021-- Walgreens announced today that eligible individuals can now receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in stores nationwide following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This follows FDA authorization of a Pfizer booster dose on Sept. 24. As part of this new guidance, eligible populations may also choose to receive a dose different from the one they received for their initial series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvtm13.com

Rock Creek Pharmacy now offering monoclonal antibodies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Rock Creek Pharmacy, in western Jefferson County, is now offering one of the most effective treatments for COVID-19 - monoclonal antibodies. This is one of the first pharmacies in the area to offer the treatment. In the video above, pharmacist and owner of Rock Creek Pharmacy,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Fremont Tribune

Hy-Vee now offering free Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 booster doses

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that free Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a Moderna booster dose for the following Moderna vaccine recipients at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose:
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

Mount Rogers Health District offers COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible

MARION, Va. (WFXR) – Booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are being offered in the Mount Rogers Health District. These booster shots are available to eligible individuals at least six months from the date of the second Moderna or Pfizer shot or at least two months from the Johnson & Johnson shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVOE

Newman Director of Pharmacy offers answers to common questions following final approval of Moderna and J&J booster doses Wednesday

The Food and Drug Administration has now put the official stamp of approval on all COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The final approval came Wednesday for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines following approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster last Thursday. With each of the booster doses now approved, there are some important pieces of information residents should be aware of.
HEALTH
CBS Philly

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. Final clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected next week. This comes as the Philadelphia School District announced a new vaccine mandate for student-athletes. There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in several sports teams. Doctors say the virus spreads easily when people are in close contact, and that’s why the school district says all student-athletes in Philadelphia will have to be vaccinated. The deadline for winter sports is Dec 18. Until then, students will continue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

