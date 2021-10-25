CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook Inc. (FB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.19 billion. On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it...

MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
San Mateo Daily Journal

Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $112.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
