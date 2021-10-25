Can these VR glasses actually enhance your productivity?

Access your entertainment more easily with the PlayStation Media Remote. It powers on your PS5 and helps you navigate its menus for convenience. What’s more, with dedicated app buttons for Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify, it’s easy to stream your favorite content, even when the console is off. Then, the media playback controls allow you to easily play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse on one device. Best of all, thanks to the Media Remote’s seamless compatibility with PS5, it simplifies your setup. And you can even use it to adjust the power settings and volume on compatible TVs with the integrated IR transmitter. Moreover, the curved, matte white design is similar to the PS5’s look, so it’ll blend right into your setup. Get ready for easier TV and PS5 control with this entertainment remote.
