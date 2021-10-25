CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State Reaches Agreement On Vaccine Mandate With Some State Workers; Others Go To Arbitration

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pritzker administration has reached a deal with AFSCME on a COVID vaccination-or-testing mandate for employees in the state Departments of Human Services and Veterans Affairs. The agreement...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Will Let Employers Make Workers Pay for Tests

The Biden administration’s highly anticipated vaccine mandate rule for private-sector employers will allow businesses to force workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 shot to pay for required weekly tests and masks, two sources familiar with the matter said. The emergency rule, which will apply to companies with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Labor Relations#Afscme#Covid#Veterans Affairs
star967.net

Pritzker Moves Back COVID-19 Vaccine Deadlines For Some State Workers

Governor J.B. Pritzker is moving back the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for some state workers. The move comes as the governor’s office continues to negotiate with labor unions representing some of those workers. The delay includes employees of state veterans’ homes, prisons, and other group facilities. The original deadline was October 4th, but has now been moved to November 30th for the affected workers.
LABOR ISSUES
mynspr.org

Some North State parents and students protest state vaccine mandates Monday

Parents and students across the state staged a sit-out Monday to protest Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal for a vaccine mandate for students 12 and older. Newsom announced the plan for the mandate earlier this month, with the projected date for the requirement going into effect Summer of 2022. He said the mandate would extend to other age groups pending full FDA approval of the vaccine for younger children.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
wmay.com

Day care group warns vaccine mandates will lead to less access

(The Center Square) – Operators of licensed day cares in Illinois say the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the industry will make a staffing crisis even more acute. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the executive order Friday for day care workers to be vaccinated. The order applies to the state’s 2,872 licensed day care facilities with an estimated 55,000 people workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Chicago Sun-Times

State day care workers get vaccine mandate to protect ‘babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday issued an executive order mandating day care staff at state-run facilities get the COVID-19 vaccine by early December or submit to weekly testing. In a statement, Pritzker said vaccines save lives “for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t — including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine.”
CHICAGO, IL
Powell Tribune

States’ objections to vaccine mandate are flawed

During the summer, the COVID-19 Delta variant caused a surge in infections after what had been a fairly successful although imperfect effort on the part of the Biden administration to vaccinate 70% of the population by July 4. Unfortunately, this fell short because of vaccine resistance in the young, some minorities and especially Republicans. Vaccine misinformation from right wing propaganda sources has pummeled the public incessantly. These factors resulted in a significant spike in COVID deaths. The president was forced to act.
POWELL, WY
wmay.com

Teachers’ Unions Applaud Bill To Protect School Pay And Benefits From COVID Disruption

The state’s two main teachers unions are both praising the passage of legislation that protects the pay and benefits of school employees during COVID-related absences. The School Employee Benefit and Wage Protection Bill requires school districts to provide “COVID administrative days” for workers who are required to take time off because of a positive COVID test or exposure to the virus, rather than requiring them to use up accumulated sick time. If signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, it would also ensure that hourly employees will still get paid even if a school building has to close down or go fully remote because of an outbreak.
EDUCATION
wmay.com

Pritzker’s executive orders unchecked as lawmakers return home until January

(The Center Square) – It’s been more than 20 months since Gov. J.B. Pritzker began managing the state’s response to COVID-19 through executive order and the Democrat-controlled legislature remains hands-off. Pritzker’s first orders, with accompanying emergency declarations, were in March 2020. The orders concerning COVID-19 have evolved since then and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska, nine other states sue over vaccine mandate for federal employees

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and attorneys general from eight other states filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit takes issue with the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees. It argues that Executive Order 14042, issued by...
NEBRASKA STATE
dekalbcountyonline.com

Pritzker, AFSCME Enter Arbitration Over State Employee Vaccine Mandate As Illinois Prepares For 500K Child Vaccine Doses

Ahead of a deadline for state workers in congregate settings to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s largest public employee union have deadlocked over the vaccine mandate for more than 12,000 workers in Illinois prisons and juvenile detention centers. Meanwhile, Pritzker’s office...
ILLINOIS STATE
precinctreporter.com

State Reaches Milestone: Gov. Stands Firm on Mandates

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter earlier this month to praise Californians for getting vaccinated when the state’s COVID rate dropped to 57.3 cases per 100,000 people, the lowest in the U.S. “85% of eligible Californians have received at least one COVID vaccine shot. The result? California continues to have...
HEALTH
wmay.com

Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 ‘measures’

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmay.com

Nurses granted temporary restraining order in vaccine mandate case

(The Center Square) – Six nurses employed by Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee who filed a lawsuit against the hospital over their right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine have been granted a temporary restraining order by the court. Kankakee County Judge Nancy Nicholson granted the temporary restraining order until Nov. 19....
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy