Sangamon County, IL

Three More Sangamon County Residents Die Of COVID; Two Were Vaccinated

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, including two people who were fully vaccinated against the...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 2

fatalbert1939 heyheyhey
6d ago

at least there posting more death's for vaccinated people more often seen pleanty of post saying there aren't any deaths from vaccinated people wich I never did believe an I believe age don't discriminate against this man made war machine something you can blame on DR BAT FAUCI THANKS DR

Reply
7
