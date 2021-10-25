Three More Sangamon County Residents Die Of COVID; Two Were Vaccinated
Three more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, including two people who were fully vaccinated against the...www.wmay.com
Three more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, including two people who were fully vaccinated against the...www.wmay.com
at least there posting more death's for vaccinated people more often seen pleanty of post saying there aren't any deaths from vaccinated people wich I never did believe an I believe age don't discriminate against this man made war machine something you can blame on DR BAT FAUCI THANKS DR
Comments / 2