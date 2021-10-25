CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Real Housewives Of New York Star Eboni K. Williams Says Reality TV Is Built On The Backs Of Black Women

By Karolina
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nd1xp_0ccFiZvd00

Eboni K. Willams viewed her role as the first Black woman in the Real Housewives of New York very seriously.  She took every opportunity to discuss, educate, and confront the other Real Housewives on issues that concerned her. Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer found it tedious, and some viewers did as well .  But Eboni was hired to share her life on reality TV, and like it or not, it was her story to tell.

She may currently in between RHONY seasons, but that hasn’t paused Eboni’s quest for recognition and education.  In terms of reality TV shows, specifically the Real Housewives franchise, Eboni feels that the medium both under-represents and doesn’t give credit to Women of Color. She also suggested that reality TV wouldn’t have had the success it has had without the Black community.

During a guest appearance hosting The View , a show that she expressed interest in joining , Eboni spoke further on the matter and explained her position. Whoopi Goldberg asked why she wanted to join reality TV. According to The Jasmine Brand , Eboni responded, “the reason, though, is because I think that reality TV owes everything to Black women.  I think it’s built on the backs of Black women.  And I think that Black women actually have so much to gain from the medium, if used properly.”

RELATED: Eboni K. Williams Explains Why Hosting The View Is Her Dream Job

Eboni explained that she wanted to use the success and platform of RHONY to further her own message.  She continued, “for better or worse, there is nothing like the impact of reality Television.  I think we all thought it was gonna be a ‘hit and quit it’ thing, like, maybe 15 years ago.  We’re on 13 season of ‘New York,’ 15 seasons, 16 seasons of ‘Orange County.’  It’s not going anywhere.  So if you can’t beat ’em, maybe it’s time to join ’em.”

Indeed, Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives of Potomac have thrived with an all Black cast.  Cast members like Nene Leakes and Karen Huger have enjoyed immense success within, and beyond the scope of their respective shows and are multi-dimensional representations of successful Black women.

Eboni opined, “I do think that it has been an opportunity to show a different kind of Black womanhood.  I think Black women are some of the most misunderstood demographics in our nation.  And to be able to represent the kinds of Black women that I know, the kinds of Black women I am in a sorority with, the kinds of Black women I went to school with, it’s been an honor.”

RELATED: Real Housewives Fans Side With Bershan Shaw After Eboni K. Williams Excludes Bershan From An Event In Front Of The Other Women On Camera

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF EBONI’S COMMENTS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Real Housewives Of New York Star Eboni K. Williams Says Reality TV Is Built On The Backs Of Black Women appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 9

Mr. Nimbis
6d ago

Nah it’s built on black women acting like fools. No self respecting black person feeds into or watches that trash.

Reply
9
Alex the Trects
6d ago

Blacks think the world was built by them. Blacks actually contributed very little to modern society. Except maybe the getto.

Reply(1)
6
Lynn is fed up!
6d ago

It’s true! They have the best drama! Let’s see some jealous weave ripping and name slinging!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

It’s Official: Nicki Minaj Will Join ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Reunion

The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is nearing its end, which means a cast reunion is on the horizon. And this year’s special will be unlike any other—rap star and Housewives superfan Nicki Minaj will make an appearance alongside Bravo host Andy CohenMinaj and Cohen both confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts last night. “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!” Minaj proclaimed in her caption, from what appeared to be the reunion’s set.
POTOMAC, MD
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Slams Andy Cohen For Building Real Housewives On The Backs Of Women And For Not Reaching Out After Her Physical Altercation With Monique Samuels

What was Bravo before Andy Cohen?  One may recall some artsy channel that played opera arias and the like on a Friday night.  And it went from that to one of the hottest channels thanks to the Real Housewives franchise thanks to the vision of Andy.  He built an empire, and functions as the center […] The post Candiace Dillard Slams Andy Cohen For Building Real Housewives On The Backs Of Women And For Not Reaching Out After Her Physical Altercation With Monique Samuels appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed”

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are familiar with the friendship between Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore. They’ve been on each other’s side for years now, despite some minor drama. Truthfully, I like their friendship, even if I don’t totally understand it. But every friendship has its limits. Cynthia recently announced that she would not be […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says Kenya Moore “Really Pissed Her Off” While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And That Their Relationship Is “Forever Changed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard’s Fight “Was A Bad Look” For Real Housewives; Receives Backlash For Love & Hip Hop Comparison

We’re all working our way through the new Housewives tell-all book, so every day, more and more surprising tidbits pop up. Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It is filled with tea. Every page feels piping hot, and there’s a lot of shade being […] The post Andy Cohen Says Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard’s Fight “Was A Bad Look” For Real Housewives; Receives Backlash For Love & Hip Hop Comparison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'There is only one vacant chair at this show - and it's Meghan's.' RHONY star Eboni K. Williams is already causing drama at The View as insiders claim the controversial reality star is eyeing veteran Sunny Hostin's seat

Real Housewives of New York castmate Eboni K. Williams is eyeing a seat at the table at ABC's The View, but it's not Meghan McCain's chair that she's looking to fill, DailyMail.com has learned. The reality star apparently has her sights set on replacing veteran panelist Sunny Hostin and is...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill And Ramona Singer Say Bethenny Frankel Set Up Photo Of Tom D’Agostino Cheating Before Marrying Luann De Lesseps

Real Housewives of New York has gone through several phases throughout its time on the air. There are the OG seasons featuring Alex McCord and Kelly Bensimon that BRING the nostalgia.  We have the chaotic days of Aviva Drescher’s leg throwing and Ramona Singer’s wine glass toss in Kristen Taekman’s face. There are Luann de Lessep’s wild years […] The post Carole Radziwill And Ramona Singer Say Bethenny Frankel Set Up Photo Of Tom D’Agostino Cheating Before Marrying Luann De Lesseps appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Eva Marcille, Gizelle Bryant, And Candiace Dillard Star In A TV Movie Together

Eva Marcille has been hard at work since breaking my heart and leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. A few months ago she announced her role on Tyler Perry’s show ‘All The Queens Men.’ Her character on the show was a fierce business woman/madam. If you caught the series on BET you may remember that one of […] The post Real Housewives Eva Marcille, Gizelle Bryant, And Candiace Dillard Star In A TV Movie Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Ramona Singer Faces Off With Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga Calls Out Teresa Giudice & More Moments From 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

The trailer every Real Housewives fan has been waiting for is finally here — and there is no shortage of drama. A preview for Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has dropped and it looks like Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore are not the best of friends.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#The Real Housewives#Women Of Color#The Jasmine Brand
TVShowsAce

Andy Cohen To Reveal New ‘Housewives’ Spin-Off?!

Is Andy Cohen about to announce a new Real Housewives spin-off? What we know about the rumor swirling the internet. Plus, when the alleged announcement will happen. New Housewives tell-all book’s connection to Andy Cohen. There is a new book making its way to every Bravoholic’s nightstand. Not All Diamonds...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Tell-All Author Says Carole Radziwill Spilled The Most Tea

Dave Quinn’s newly released tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, has Bravo fans in a frenzy over all of the behind-the-scenes tea that has been spilled about the Bravo Real Housewives franchise that has entertained Bravo lovers for more than 15 […] The post Real Housewives Tell-All Author Says Carole Radziwill Spilled The Most Tea appeared first on Reality Tea.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reality Tea

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Kelly Bensimon Dropping Her Name During Scary Island Episode On Real Housewives Of New York

Real Housewives of New York fans may disagree about cast members and the best seasons of the show. Butt here is one thing that brings us all together — Scary Island. The good old days of RHONY when we first learned of Ramona Singer’s insufferable behavior on vacations. And Bethenny Frankel’s total lack of patience when […] The post Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Kelly Bensimon Dropping Her Name During Scary Island Episode On Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Bravo reportedly scrapped Real Housewives of New York reunion over racism investigation

Eboni K. Williams filed a formal complaint against Ramona Singer alleging racist behavior that resulted in a third-party investigation, reports TMZ. But while Singer was ultimately cleared, Bravo felt it was too late for a Season 13 reunion because the shooting date kept getting pushed back. "We're told the probe was tasked with looking into an alleged comment Ramona made that Eboni felt was racially motivated," reports TMZ. "As part of the investigation, we're told the cast and production crew sat down for interviews ... and in the end, Ramona was cleared because nothing was found to corroborate Eboni's claims. We're told once the investigation wrapped the network felt it was too late to film a reunion because too much time passed from the end of the season." A source tells TMZ that since Season 13 was already a low-rated season, Bravo didn't expect fans to tune in for a reunion held three months later. TMZ adds that before Williams lodged her complaint, a crew member also accused Singer of race issues -- "but clearly, the alleged conduct had continued -- and that's why Eboni felt it was important to complain as well." The scrapped reunion cost the Real Housewives of New York stars money since they are paid per episode and the reunion was likely to stretch over three episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies

It’s been more than a hot minute, since Braunwyn Windham-Burke, along with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Kelly Dodd, was let go from Real Housewives Of Orange County, taking Sean Burke and his statement necklaces with her. And girl still won’t stop trying to be relevant. The ink has barely dried on the news that there’s […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Getting Cast On Real Housewives Was “Better” Than Having Babies appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Leah McSweeney Says She “Hasn’t Talked To Or Seen” Eboni K. Williams

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York wasn’t one of the franchise’s best seasons. There were rumors of a major cast shake-up, as well as whispers that RHONY had earned a permanent hiatus. In September of 2021, the reunion was officially cancelled after being delayed. Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams received much of […] The post Leah McSweeney Says She “Hasn’t Talked To Or Seen” Eboni K. Williams appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Says Mary Cosby Is The “Biggest Drama Queen” And “Has Biggest Ego” On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has yet to disappoint this season, and we’re still a long way away from Jen Shah’s on-camera arrest. Mary Cosby is having a major second season after spending Season 1 in her closet and far away from group events. She’s buddy-buddy with Brooks Marks thanks to their mutual dislike […] The post Jennie Nguyen Says Mary Cosby Is The “Biggest Drama Queen” And “Has Biggest Ego” On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
907
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy