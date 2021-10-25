Fuel your passion: Living, working, and learning on the edge

The public is invited to attend a clinic Wednesday to learn how you can put soil health practices to work on your land. Fond du Lac County farmer, Dale Theel, of Greendale Farms, in partnership with Between the Lakes Demonstration Farm Network, is holding a soil health field day on his farm. Theel farms 650 acrew of corn, soybeans and winter wheat. He utilizes no-tillage practices, cover crops, and is establishing his first pollinator planting this fall. Theel says he has been no- tilling for approximately 30 years and says the practice pays off in the long run. Between the Lakes Project Manager Steve Hoffman these conservation practices are beneficial for the farmer and the environment. With more frequent heavy rain, Hoffman says conservation practices such as using cover crops can have a significant impact on reducing flooding and contaminated run-off. The soil health clinic will be held from 10am to 2pm Wednesday October 20. It’s free, including a lunch, and its open to the public.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO