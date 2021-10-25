Why teachers are struggling with Texas' critical race theory law

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO