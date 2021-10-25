CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why teachers are struggling with Texas' critical race theory law

By Ariana Garcia
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe effect of an ambiguous Texas law banning the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in K-12 schools is now being seen in real time. Earlier this month, state educators made headlines for their struggles to comply with the law, including one school administrator requesting teachers present opposing views of the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morning Briefing: Teachers struggle with Texas' ‘critical race theory’ law, Biden's sweeping bill could help with Texas' high rate of uninsured residents, Dallas homeowner brings back bloody Halloween display

Good morning, Texas. Here's what you need to know today. A gord-geous Halloween weekend is on the way. We'll be goblin up sunshine Saturday and Sunday!. Get your 7-day forecast: Austin | San Antonio | Dallas. Around Texas. 1. Teachers struggle with Texas' ‘critical race theory’ law. Texas' new law...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

Critical race theory is a ‘frame’ for ‘our work,’ Fairfax County Public Schools told teachers

A slide presentation this summer instructed social studies teachers in Fairfax County Public Schools that “critical race theory is a frame” for their work, even though officials in Virginia’s largest school system say the pedagogy is not a part of the curriculum. The slide presentation, titled “Renew, Reflect, Re-imagine: Enacting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Education
West Cook News

Two Melrose Park teachers pledge to teach Critical Race Theory despite controversy by week ending Oct. 9

Critical Race Theory will be taught by two teachers in Melrose Park who’ve signed an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project by the week ending Oct. 9. They’re one of the thousands of US teachers pledging to continue educating students about the controversial Critical Race Theory, which explains racism is embedded in US culture and politics.
MELROSE PARK, IL
New Jersey Herald

Why is Critical Race Theory such a hot button on the local school level?

Elected school officials won't discuss it, parents scream about it and educators say it isn't being taught in K-12 grades. So, why is Critical Race Theory such a hot-button issue?. Experts point to many reasons, but the answer is amorphous, colored by political interests, deeply held cultural and personal preferences,...
WAYNE, NJ
Washington Times

Liberal groups sue Oklahoma law banning critical race theory

Two liberal groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state of Oklahoma’s law banning the teaching of critical race theory, the first such action challenging measures taken by lawmakers to combat the controversial pedagogy. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights backed the lawsuit that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Toth
Express-Star

Oklahoma law targeting ‘critical race theory’ in schools draws lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The ACLU and a group of multi-racial advocacy organizations and educators have sued state officials over the constitutionality of a new law that restricts discussions on race and gender in school in an attempt to ban “critical race theory” teachings in public schools. Gunman kills brother, 5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Texas Education Agency#Critical Race Theory#Law School#Crt#House
CBS Boston

Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy