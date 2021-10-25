Small business grants available

MANKATO — Courtney Kramlinger is once again looking for a few good projects. A environmental development specialist for the city of Mankato, Kramlinger wants to hear from people interested in redeveloping a blighted, vacant or underutilized property in the city. A $300,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency can provide funding to investigate for pollution on a property, clean it up, demolish a dilapidated building or even help plan for future reuse. Some of the grant is expected to be targeted at a pair of bigger projects — redevelopment of the downtown Hy-Vee site and of the Jefferson Quarry. But city officials want to spread the grant around to multiple projects, including smaller ones. “I would hope we’d be able to do investigative activities on a number of sites,” Kramlinger said. That’s what happened with an EPA grant of the same size provided to Mankato in 2017. A chunk went to planning for the revitalization of properties along Highway 169 on Mankato’s north side. But it was also used for the Studio 5 project that brought a new building to Old Town on a site that once housed a dry-cleaning shop, and it helped transform an oil-change business on Poplar Street into the LocAle Brewing Company. The EPA was apparently pleased enough with what Mankato accomplished to provide another $300,000 this year, which can be spent over the next three years. Obtaining the grants is a highly competitive process and Mankato and Washington County were the only Minnesota winners in the most recent round of brownsfield grants. The grants are particularly helpful because they don’t, in contrast to many other government grant programs, require local matches. “We’ve had a lot of success in being able to use the funds and a lot of projects that continue to happen,” Kramlinger said. “And I think that’s helped in getting the grant.” The money can be used on properties that have or potentially have a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. The “potential presence” of pollutants under the rules makes much of the older portions of Mankato eligible because many properties have had multiple uses since the city’s founding more than 150 years ago. Because pollutants can migrate underground, properties can even be eligible if a neighboring property was once home to a polluting business. People interested in more information can call Kramlinger at 387-8711 or email her at ckramlinger@mankatomn.gov.

