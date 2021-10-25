CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopium and Saint-Gobain Sekurit team on glazing

just-auto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench manufacturer, Hopium, is partnering with Saint-Gobain Sekurit to co-develop glazing for the Hopium Māchina, its hydrogen-powered sedan. Hopium intends to build on the experience of Saint-Gobain Sekurit to provide solutions that combine design, safety, thermal and acoustic comfort. “We...

www.just-auto.com

just-auto.com

Denso reorganises NA engineering and R&D

Denso said it was reorganising its North America engineering and R&D divisions to better integrate the company’s electrification, thermal and safety systems. North American design & engineering will consolidate its five product groups to enable teams to work more cohesively, enhancing integration, performance, and quality. The thermal and powertrain-electrification product groups will become the...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Autobrains Announces $101m series C funding

Autobrains, previously called Cartica AI, a developer of self learning artificial intelligence for assisted and autonomous driving, said it had raised US$101m in series C financing managed by Temasek, a global investment company based in Singapore. Additional participants in the round included new investors Knorr-Bremse and VinFast plus existing investor...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

BorgWarner supplying “European OEM” with SiC inverters

BorgWarner said it would supply its 400v silicon carbide (SiC) inverter for an unnamed European OEM’s battery electric vehicles. The supplier said its inverter has dual side cooled power switches for enhanced driving performance and longer range. Vehicle production is scheduled for 2023. “With the global push for vehicle electrification,...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Valeo Q3 sales down 10% to EUR3.96bn

Valeo has reported third-quarter sales down 10% to EUR3.96bn (US$4.6bn). “I’d like to thank all of the Valeo teams who worked hard to supply all of our customers without the slightest interruption, despite the semiconductor shortage and to continuously adapt our production facilities to the extreme volatility of automaker programmes,” said Valeo chairman and CEO, Jacques Aschenbroich.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
just-auto.com

eCapture Launches Small 3D Stereo Depth Sensing Camera

Concept: American startup eCapture has launched an AI-powered 3D stereo depth camera, LifeSense G53. A VGA quality, small form factor camera uses the advanced vision technology developed by eYs3D, a Taiwan-based end-to-end computer vision platform provider. Its tiny size and lightweight profile aids in depth acquisition and object tracking for robotics, industrial, and other AI-driven applications.
ELECTRONICS
just-auto.com

Oculli’s AI-Based Radar Software Improves Resolution of Autonomous Systems

Concept: American software startup Oculli has launched AI-based high-resolution radar systems for autonomous systems. The company aims to improve the spatial resolution of radar sensors by up to 100 fold. Nature Disruption: Oculii’s Virtual Aperture Imaging software leverages AI to learn from the environment and adapt. It uses software intelligence...
SOFTWARE
just-auto.com

Denso Q2 consolidated revenue up 24.5% to US$23.1bn

Denso has posted second-quarter consolidated revenue up 24.5% to US$23.1bn. Consolidated revenue totalled US$23.1bn, a 24.5% percent increase from the previous year. Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company was US$1.007bn. “Both revenue and operating profit increased due to recovery of vehicle sales from COVID-19 and because of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
just-auto.com

ZF Autonomous Shuttle receives CLEPA Innovation Award

ZF’s autonomous shuttle has secured the Innovation Award in the Connectivity and Automation category from European automotive supplier association, CLEPA. The German component manufacturer says the system has been extensively tested. In various projects worldwide, the vehicles have already covered more than 100m km autonomously and carried more than 14m...
CARS
The Independent

US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

JCB signs multibillion-pound deal to buy green hydrogen

Construction equipment firm JCB has signed a deal worth billions of pounds to buy hydrogen generated by non-fossil fuel-based sources.The deal for green hydrogen was signed with Australian firm Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) in a partnership the company called the first of its kind.The agreement will mean JCB will purchase 10 per cent of FFI’s green hydrogen production, with FFI dealing with production and logistics, and JCB and a third firm, Ryze, managing distribution and development of customer demand.Green hydrogen is created using electricity from renewable sources, with FFI’s chief executive officer Julie Shuttleworth claiming it is the “fuel of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

PTFE Venting for Packaging Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2021-2028 | GORE , Saint-Gobain , Donaldson

Global Market Vision added a new statistical data titled as PTFE Venting for Packaging market which gives the detailed statistics about the market industries and their framework. The assessment provides a 360° view and insights – outlining the key outcomes of the PTFE Venting for Packaging market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

Auto industry employment gloom, safe EVs, Denso rejig – the week

The transition to electric mobility has started impacting the employment structure in the automotive industry as a slew of OEMs and component suppliers have announced planned cuts to their employment numbers due to the shift to electrification. European OEMs are the most proactive on this front. Outside Europe an almost equally gloomy picture is painted. Employment levels in the automotive sector are constantly under threat as OEMs and suppliers seek to wring greater margins from their operations, while the economic and operational disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the issues. In the ICE age, the systemic pressures were present due to increasing digitalisation, automation and robotics – ie the transitioning to industry 4.0 to break away from the labour-intensive traditional model. The age of electrification, with vehicles that are simpler to manufacture due to fewer parts and without the need for such an expansive in-house and external powertrain value chain is precipitating new pressure on automotive employment. Over and above these factors, there is also the angle of share mobility/subscription models that comes into the picture aiming to reduce car ownership over time and bring down parc and new sales. The factors suggest that job losses in the auto industry were already on the cards but the shift to electrification will deepen the magnitude of the employment woes. Like so much else, the pandemic has changed management attitudes to embracing the cloud. Cloud migration is now a top business priority for 44% of business and tech leaders canvassed in Tech Monitor’s Technology Leaders Agenda 2021. The global survey of 611 senior technology executives covers leadership priorities across the technology function and makes clear that the cloud is now a central strategic pillar for ambitious businesses everywhere. Thus far the job losses that have the shift to electrification as the primary theme tally to nearly 70,000 among the OEMs. Looking into the supplier network a similar position is reported. In Europe alone, Robert Bosch and GKN have announced jobs cuts and plant closures due to the shift away from ICE powertrains. Unions in Europe predict that millions of jobs could be lost. With a VW analysis positing that 12% of the automotive workforce in Germany alone is threatened by electrification it’s easy to see how unions’ concerns could be scaled up to a sector that employs 14.6m people directly and indirectly in Europe according to ACEA. There are ongoing debates on the intensity at which the jobs will be impacted.
CARS
just-auto.com

UK engine production down again

‘UK Auto’ factories produced 138,059 engines in September 2021, a decline of 36.3% year on year. Output for both domestic and export markets fell 42% to 49,013 and 32.6% to 89,046 respectively. Year to date, engine manufacturing fell 2.8% to 1,278,117 units compared to 2020 and remained 33.9% below the...
WORLD
just-auto.com

Bosch to plough EUR400m into semiconductor expansion

Bosch is to invest more than EUR400m (US$467m) expanding its wafer fabs in Dresden and Reutlingen in 2022, as well as its semiconductor operations in Penang, Malaysia. “Demand for chips is continuing to grow at breakneck speed,” said Bosch chairman, Volkmar Denner. “In light of current developments, we are systematically expanding our semiconductor production so we can provide our customers with the best possible support.”
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Teamwork: Making the EV dream reality

Cars have become difficult to live without, whether you love them with a passion or view them merely as a necessary tool. Therefore, the personal mobility part of the global response to the climate crisis, and the subsequent drive for Net Zero, has been to seek out cleaner cars, not to legislate them away completely.
CARS
just-auto.com

UK commercial vehicle output increases in September

The 7,799 commercial vehicles produced in the UK during September was a “modest increase” of 1.8% on 2020 but output remained 8.1% below the five-year average for the month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. Exports fell 12.4% but output for the domestic market increased by 27.3%.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation delivered ahead of COP26

Höegh Autoliners says companies have delivered a Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation to the UK presidency of COP26 at the Global Maritime Forum Annual Summit in London. The Call urges world leaders to take action to align shipping with the Paris Agreement temperature goal. The Call to Action is...
INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

Semiconductor ‘bottlenecks’ hit VW’s Q3

VW Group operating profit before special items in Q3 2021 was down 12.1% to EUR2.8bn due to semiconductor supply issues while the operating return on sales was 4.9%, down from 5.4%. The group booked operating losses in Q3 and the China business was “disproportionately affected by the semiconductor situation despite...
ECONOMY

