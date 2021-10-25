CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Sprinklers help contain Frederick house fire, officials say

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago
A kitchen fire occurred in the 1500 block of Rambling Way South in Frederick Monday morning, according to the fire department, sparked by a microwave. Courtesy Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

A microwave caught fire Monday morning, endangering a Frederick home, but fire department officials say sprinklers kept the blaze at bay.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Rambling Way South at about 9 a.m., according to posts on the division’s social media. The American Red Cross came to assist three adults and three children, but the fire marshal determined the house was still livable after firefighters extinguished the flames. There were no injuries.

