Health Officials: Coyote That Attacked Man & Dog In Baltimore County Had Rabies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 472 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. There have been 8,869 total hospitalizations and 131,892 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 29, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 472 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/8PuufoHtIS — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 29, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO