Biotech stocks rose a third week running in the week ending Oct. 29 amid positive reaction to earnings. Big pharma earnings were mostly better than expected. Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) led the gains among large-cap pharma companies, with a weekly gain of over 8%, thanks to its third-quarter results that were notably above expectations. Investor optimism can also be attributed to expectations concerning its COVID-19 antiviral treatment being developed with Ridgeback.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 HOURS AGO