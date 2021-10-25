CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Get off me’: Investigators release dashcam video from Ohio trooper shooting

By fox8webcentral
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0KUK_0ccFf7Mj00

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) – Newly-released dash camera video sheds new light on the traffic stop that led to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper getting shot earlier this month.

Trooper Josef Brobst stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County just after 11 p.m. Oct. 6 for speeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Xar_0ccFf7Mj00
Trooper Josef Brobst, Courtesy: OSHP

Brobst asked the driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, to step out of the vehicle. He later questioned Hathorn about the smell of marijuana coming from his SUV and called another unit to come search the vehicle.

U.S. Marshals offering reward in capture of Fugitive of the Week

That’s when the patrol says Hathorn tried to get Trooper Brobst’s service weapon. The two got into a scuffle and at one point Hathorn tackled Brobst over the guard rail.

In the video, you can hear Brobst say “Get off me” and “Get off my Tazer” several times.

That’s when Brobst was shot.

Hathorn then jumped back over the guard rail and took off in the SUV.

Man convicted in Bob Evans shooting sentenced to life in prison without parole

His car was recovered behind a business. He was taken into custody later that day after a person reported seeing him on County Road 223 in Findlay, the state patrol said.

Suspect in Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper shooting taken into custody (Photo courtesy: OSHP)

⠀Trooper Brobst is recovering at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman shot at Halloween party in Ohio shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Halloween party in an Ohio shopping center that wounded a woman. Columbus police said officers were called to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital after the 19-year-old victim walked in for treatment. She told officers that she was at a Halloween party in Great Western Shopping Center […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘A stupid decision’: Wells family releases statement after father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charge

UPDATE: Hawkins County Jail officials told News Channel 11 that Donald Wells is no longer in custody when asked if he had been released on bail. No arraignment dates or arrest reports have been released. According to Hawkins County record-keeping app Mobile Patrol, Wells was released at 7:34 a.m. on Oct. 31. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 killed in Elyria car crash

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people Friday morning. Officers responded to the accident just before 3 a.m. at state Route 57 and Cleveland St. A Cadillac Deville and a Ford Focus were involved in the crash, and investigators are still trying to determine how it […]
ELYRIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Hancock County, OH
Hancock County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Findlay, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Findlay, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Deadly fentanyl found in Ohio same strain that killed actor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reports undercover detectives uncovered a potent and deadly variety of fentanyl. In 4 kilos of fentanyl recovered, BCI says half tested positive for parafluerofentanyl, also known as p-FF. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the same drug attributed to the death of actor Michael K. […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Dashcam#Marijuana#Fugitive#Oshp#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

8K+
Followers
927
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy