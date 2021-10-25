Turbine Facility to Create 300 Plus Jobs in Hampton Roads

Portsmouth, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam today announced an agreement for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to establish the first offshore wind turbine blade facility in the United States, propelling construction of the country’s largest new renewable energy project.

Virginia-based Dominion Energy had previously selected the company as its partner for the energy generation project 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. Next, Siemens Gamesa will lease more than 80 acres of the Commonwealth’s Portsmouth Marine Terminal and will build a facility to produce turbine blades supplying offshore wind projects in North America. The facility, combined with its operations and maintenance activities, will create a total of 310 new jobs, of which roughly 50 will be service jobs to support the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The project represents a total cost of $200 million, including over $80 million in investments for buildings and equipment at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal.

“Virginians want renewable energy, our employers want it, and Virginia is delivering it,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “The Commonwealth is joining these leading companies to create the most important clean-energy partnership in the United States. This is good news for energy customers, the union workers who will bring this project to life, and our business partners. Make no mistake: Virginia is building a new industry in renewable energy, with more new jobs to follow, and that’s good news for our country.”