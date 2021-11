Have an opinion? Add your comment below. It’s been a decade since Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators released their debut album together, 2012’s "Apocalyptic Love." The band that features Slash and singer Myles Kennedy with bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and rhythm guitarist Frank Sidoris, have also issued 2014’s "World On Fire" and the 2018 effort "Living the Dream." They have also been rocking stages all over the world, from North America to Southeast Asia, Europe and the U.K. to Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and Russia to China, Japan, South Korea and beyond.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO