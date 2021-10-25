CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about the spirits within the Historic Ramsey House

By Hannah Moore
 6 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic Ramsey House is offering a look at the spirits that may linger within the house. On a special candlelit tour, visitors will be led through the house and learn about the spirits that still may roam the grounds of Historic Ramsey House and the real history behind them.

The Spirits Within tours will be available on Oct. 29 and 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and each tour lasts 30 minutes. Before and after each tour, attendees can enjoy s’mores and refreshments around a warm bonfire.

The Ramsey House, built in 1797, was the first stone home in Knox County. The Ramsey Family was one of the first families to settle in the Knoxville area. Now, visitors can see the house as it would have looked in 1797 and learn about the history of the house and the Ramsey family.

The museum is only allowing one household/group of up to 9 people per tour, and tickets are $12 per person with children under 12 are free. Visitors are highly recommended to reserve tours in advice online or by calling ahead of time.

