NHL

Former Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman comments on Toronto's early-season woes

By Chelena Goldman
 6 days ago
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn't take much for the hockey world to freak out over the Toronto Maple Leafs, whether they're winning or, in this case, losing pretty miserably.

The hockey world is so obsessed with the Toronto club even that former Leafs forward Zach Hyman was asked about his previous team's woes.

"Obviously, everything in Toronto is under a microscope, right?" Hyman, who currently plays for the Edmonton Oilers, said on Monday via SportsNet. "They're great players, they're a great team. I'm sure they're going to figure it out."

Hyman isn't wrong -- the Toronto sports media analyzes what the Leafs do to the point of exhaustion. So while a 2-3-1 start to the season isn't ideal for any hockey club, it's a full-blown disaster in a market that focuses so heavily on its hockey club.

Not that any of that is Hyman's business anymore. The Oilers, who signed Hyman to a seven-year deal this offseason, are currently sitting atop the Western Conference with a 5-0-0 record. The 29-year-old winger is getting comfortable with his new team as well and is coming off of a two-goal performance against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"For me, I'm just focused on this team right here," Hyman said, stifling a laugh, "and making sure we're doing all the right things to continue to be successful."

That isn't to say Hyman doesn't occasionally still talk to former teammates in Toronto, although the current woes aren't a regular topic of conversation.

"I talk to those guys from time to time and it's not about hockey," he said. "Just about life stuff. Built some really good friendships in Toronto with the players over there and I definitely keep in touch with them. But we don't really talk hockey."

Hyman will face his former team for the first time on December 14 when the Leafs visit Edmonton.

