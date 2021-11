Harry Styles’ two-night ‘Harryween’ Halloween-weekend stand at Madison Square Garden promised to be more than the “fancy dress party it was billed as,” and the singer did not disappoint. On Saturday, Halloween Eve, he and his entire band were dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz” — with Harry as Dorothy, naturally — and covered “Over the Rainbow” as part of the encore. Halloween night was less specifically thematic — Styles was dressed as a harlequin clown that many fans on social media said they’d thought he’d rip off to reveal a different costume — but he covered Britney Spears’ 2003...

MUSIC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO