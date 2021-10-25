CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals First Loss Odds

By Eli Hershkovich
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Rams (+1200) or Cowboys (+2500) may seem intriguing, those games don’t occur until Weeks 14 and 17, respectively. The likelihood of the Cardinals retaining an undefeated mark until either matchup is indicated by the price — with an exact probability of 7.7% (Los Angeles) and 3.8% (Dallas) to pull...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
clevelandmagazine.com

5 Takeaways From The Cleveland Browns Week Six Loss To The Arizona Cardinals

With Baker Mayfield and Kareem Hunt suffering injuries in the second half, things went from bad to worse in the blowout loss. Despite what the Cleveland Browns looked like for most of the 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday, they’re a talented team. In my mind, they probably have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, pound for pound. But for the second straight week, they spent most of a Sunday afternoon looking discombobulated, lost and, at certain times, defeated.
NFL
WKYC

This one hurts: Cleveland Browns deal with more injuries in ugly 37-14 loss to Arizona Cardinals

CLEVELAND — It's still early, and the Browns could very well turn things around and make a deep playoff run. That won't happen if they play like they did Sunday, though. Cleveland suffered its second straight loss, 37-14 to the Arizona Cardinals. While the NFC West leaders improved to 6-0, the Browns fell to 3-3, not what fans were expecting when most had them pegged as a Super Bowl contender.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Film study: How shorthanded Packers could hand Cardinals their first loss

“Thursday Night Football” has offered underwhelming matchups too often in recent years. Two of the NFC’s top teams square off tonight in the desert as the Green Bay Packers visit the Arizona Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Fox and NFL Network at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers (6-1), riding a six-game winning streak, sit comfortably atop the NFC North by 2½ games. The Cardinals (7-0) are the last undefeated team in the NFL this season.
NFL
NWI.com

Thursday Night Football odds, pick and prop: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay (6-1) at Arizona (7-0) The skinny: It's not even Halloween yet, but it feels like Christmas has come early with this absolute gem of a Thursday night game. It really feels like it should be the Sunday night showcase this week instead of Cowboys-Vikings, but if you're in a candy coma from swiping all your kids' Reese's cups, you're better off missing Cowboys-Vikings than Packers-Cardinals. Offensively, in theory, this has the makings of a shootout. But the Cardinals also have one of the best defenses in the league, and the Packers aren't that far behind. Arizona QB Kyler Murray is one of the best three QBs in the NFL right now — and Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers is up there with him, along with Tom Brady. What gives Murray an edge is his ability to run the ball — which is something he hasn't done nearly as much this year as his first two seasons. But if the Packers get after him and chase him from the pocket, he's always a threat. The Packers may not have standout wide receiver Davante Adams available, which would hurt. But I still think they can keep this a lot closer than the spread — and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see them pull off a big road upset.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers get late INT to hold onto win and give Cardinals their first loss

Whatever you do, don't simplify the Green Bay Packers' win on Thursday night by putting all the praise on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was good, considering the circumstances with a depleted team around him. But this was the type of win in which everyone in the organization should get a game ball.
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

BetMGM sets odds for Cardinals (7-0) perfect season, first loss

Arizona is undefeated and set to host NFC North-leading Green Bay on Thursday. Odds from BetMGM indicate the Packers pose a serious threat to the Cardinals' perfect season. In addition to being 17-0 in the regular season -- 2500 -- BetMGM has expanded its market on the Cardinals with "week of first loss" odds, coupled with winless Detroit odds on the week of the Lions' first win.
GREEN BAY, WI
thelines.com

NFL Week 9 Odds: Pro Football Spreads, Moneylines, Over Unders

November often separates the haves and have-nots in the NFL. The first November Sunday in the league features a bevy of exciting matchups including the Browns versus Bengals, the Vikings versus Ravens, the Packers versus Chiefs, the Cardinals versus 49ers and the Titans versus Rams. Here we will look at all NFL Week 9 odds and give betting perspective to key games.
NFL

