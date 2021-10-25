Arizona Cardinals First Loss Odds

Green Bay (6-1) at Arizona (7-0) The skinny: It's not even Halloween yet, but it feels like Christmas has come early with this absolute gem of a Thursday night game. It really feels like it should be the Sunday night showcase this week instead of Cowboys-Vikings, but if you're in a candy coma from swiping all your kids' Reese's cups, you're better off missing Cowboys-Vikings than Packers-Cardinals. Offensively, in theory, this has the makings of a shootout. But the Cardinals also have one of the best defenses in the league, and the Packers aren't that far behind. Arizona QB Kyler Murray is one of the best three QBs in the NFL right now — and Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers is up there with him, along with Tom Brady. What gives Murray an edge is his ability to run the ball — which is something he hasn't done nearly as much this year as his first two seasons. But if the Packers get after him and chase him from the pocket, he's always a threat. The Packers may not have standout wide receiver Davante Adams available, which would hurt. But I still think they can keep this a lot closer than the spread — and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see them pull off a big road upset.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO